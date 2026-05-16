Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-22) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-27)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Dbacks.TV

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-146) | COL: (+124)

ARI: (-146) | COL: (+124) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125)

ARI: -1.5 (+104) | COL: +1.5 (-125) Total: 11 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 4-0, 2.25 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 3-3, 4.07 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Tomoyuki Sugano (3-3, 4.07 ERA). When Rodriguez starts, his team is 7-1-0 against the spread this season. Rodriguez's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 4-4-0 ATS in Sugano's eight starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have a 4-4 record in Sugano's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (61%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Rockies moneyline has Arizona as a -146 favorite, while Colorado is a +124 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +104 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -125.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 11 has been set for Diamondbacks-Rockies on May 16, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with eight wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 42 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 42 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 25-17-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 44 total times this season. They've finished 17-27 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Colorado has a record of 16-24 (40%).

The Rockies have played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-23-0).

The Rockies have collected a 23-21-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.561) and total hits (46) this season. He's batting .331 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is fourth in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Vargas has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 37 hits. He's batting .266 while slugging .504.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 59th, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

Carroll brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with two doubles and six walks.

Nolan Arenado has collected 37 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Geraldo Perdomo has two home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak leads the Rockies with 40 hits. He's batting .308 and slugging .677 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He is 14th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

T.J. Rumfield is slugging .452 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is currently 37th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Troy Johnston has racked up an on-base percentage of .387, a team-high for the Rockies.

Hunter Goodman is hitting .247 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

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