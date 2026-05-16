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MLB

Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 16

Saturday's MLB slate includes the Boston Red Sox playing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs.
  • Records: Tigers (19-25), Blue Jays (19-24)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 51.68%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.32%

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Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Noah Cameron
  • Records: Cardinals (25-18), Royals (19-25)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 57.43%
  • Royals Win Probability: 42.57%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
  • Records: Rockies (17-27), Diamondbacks (20-22)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 61.03%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 38.97%

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Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and NATS and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Chris Bassitt
  • Records: Nationals (21-23), Orioles (20-24)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 56.52%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 43.48%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Cristopher Sanchez
  • Records: Pirates (24-20), Phillies (21-23)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 52.04%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 47.96%

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Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Sandy Alcantara
  • Records: Rays (28-14), Marlins (20-24)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 59.43%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 40.57%

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Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Chris Paddack
  • Records: Guardians (24-21), Reds (23-21)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 54.45%
  • Reds Win Probability: 45.55%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Logan Henderson
  • Records: Twins (20-24), Brewers (24-17)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 58.82%
  • Twins Win Probability: 41.18%

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Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Jameson Taillon
  • Records: White Sox (22-21), Cubs (28-16)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 55.71%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 44.29%

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Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Jacob deGrom
  • Records: Astros (17-28), Rangers (21-22)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 51.78%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 48.22%

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San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Walker Buehler
  • Records: Mariners (22-23), Padres (25-18)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 61.84%
  • Padres Win Probability: 38.16%

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New York Yankees at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Carlos Rodon
  • Records: Mets (18-25), Yankees (27-17)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 56.00%
  • Mets Win Probability: 44.00%

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Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Payton Tolle
  • Records: Braves (30-14), Red Sox (18-25)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 59.03%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 40.97%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Justin Wrobleski
  • Records: Angels (16-28), Dodgers (26-18)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 63.04%
  • Angels Win Probability: 36.96%

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San Francisco Giants at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Trevor McDonald
  • Records: Athletics (22-21), Giants (18-26)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 53.36%
  • Giants Win Probability: 46.64%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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