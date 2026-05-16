Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 16
Saturday's MLB slate includes the Boston Red Sox playing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs.
- Records: Tigers (19-25), Blue Jays (19-24)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.68%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.32%
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Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Cardinals (25-18), Royals (19-25)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 57.43%
- Royals Win Probability: 42.57%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Rockies (17-27), Diamondbacks (20-22)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -146
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 61.03%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.97%
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Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and NATS and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Chris Bassitt
- Records: Nationals (21-23), Orioles (20-24)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -116
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 56.52%
- Orioles Win Probability: 43.48%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Pirates (24-20), Phillies (21-23)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -184
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.04%
- Phillies Win Probability: 47.96%
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Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Rays (28-14), Marlins (20-24)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -130
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 59.43%
- Marlins Win Probability: 40.57%
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Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Guardians (24-21), Reds (23-21)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -162
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 54.45%
- Reds Win Probability: 45.55%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Logan Henderson
- Records: Twins (20-24), Brewers (24-17)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 58.82%
- Twins Win Probability: 41.18%
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Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: White Sox (22-21), Cubs (28-16)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.71%
- White Sox Win Probability: 44.29%
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Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Astros (17-28), Rangers (21-22)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -152
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.78%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.22%
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San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Mariners (22-23), Padres (25-18)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 61.84%
- Padres Win Probability: 38.16%
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New York Yankees at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Mets (18-25), Yankees (27-17)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -130
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 56.00%
- Mets Win Probability: 44.00%
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Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Payton Tolle
- Records: Braves (30-14), Red Sox (18-25)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -138
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 59.03%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 40.97%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Justin Wrobleski
- Records: Angels (16-28), Dodgers (26-18)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 63.04%
- Angels Win Probability: 36.96%
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San Francisco Giants at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Trevor McDonald
- Records: Athletics (22-21), Giants (18-26)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 53.36%
- Giants Win Probability: 46.64%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.