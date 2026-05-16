Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 16

Saturday's MLB slate includes the Boston Red Sox playing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and SNET

DSN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs.

Casey Mize vs. Records: Tigers (19-25), Blue Jays (19-24)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.68%

51.68% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.32%

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Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and ROYL

CARD and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Noah Cameron

Kyle Leahy vs. Noah Cameron Records: Cardinals (25-18), Royals (19-25)

Cardinals (25-18), Royals (19-25) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Royals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 57.43%

57.43% Royals Win Probability: 42.57%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and ARID

COLR and ARID Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Rockies (17-27), Diamondbacks (20-22)

Rockies (17-27), Diamondbacks (20-22) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 61.03%

61.03% Rockies Win Probability: 38.97%

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Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and NATS and MASN

Fox Sports 1 and NATS and MASN Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Chris Bassitt

Cade Cavalli vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Nationals (21-23), Orioles (20-24)

Nationals (21-23), Orioles (20-24) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Nationals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 56.52%

56.52% Orioles Win Probability: 43.48%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH

SportsNet PT and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Bubba Chandler vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Pirates (24-20), Phillies (21-23)

Pirates (24-20), Phillies (21-23) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.04%

52.04% Phillies Win Probability: 47.96%

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Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and MIAM

RAYS and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Sandy Alcantara

Nick Martínez vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Rays (28-14), Marlins (20-24)

Rays (28-14), Marlins (20-24) Rays Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 59.43%

59.43% Marlins Win Probability: 40.57%

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Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and CINR

CLEG and CINR Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Chris Paddack

Gavin Williams vs. Chris Paddack Records: Guardians (24-21), Reds (23-21)

Guardians (24-21), Reds (23-21) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Reds Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 54.45%

54.45% Reds Win Probability: 45.55%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and BREW

MNNT and BREW Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Logan Henderson

Connor Prielipp vs. Logan Henderson Records: Twins (20-24), Brewers (24-17)

Twins (20-24), Brewers (24-17) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Twins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 58.82%

58.82% Twins Win Probability: 41.18%

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Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MARQ

CHSN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Jameson Taillon

Davis Martin vs. Jameson Taillon Records: White Sox (22-21), Cubs (28-16)

White Sox (22-21), Cubs (28-16) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.71%

55.71% White Sox Win Probability: 44.29%

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Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and RSN

SCHN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Jacob deGrom

Kai-Wei Teng vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Astros (17-28), Rangers (21-22)

Astros (17-28), Rangers (21-22) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Astros Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.78%

51.78% Rangers Win Probability: 48.22%

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San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Walker Buehler

Logan Gilbert vs. Walker Buehler Records: Mariners (22-23), Padres (25-18)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 61.84%

61.84% Padres Win Probability: 38.16%

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New York Yankees at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: vs. Carlos Rodon

vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Mets (18-25), Yankees (27-17)

Mets (18-25), Yankees (27-17) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Mets Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 56.00%

56.00% Mets Win Probability: 44.00%

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Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NESN

BravesVsn and NESN Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Payton Tolle

Bryce Elder vs. Payton Tolle Records: Braves (30-14), Red Sox (18-25)

Braves (30-14), Red Sox (18-25) Braves Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 59.03%

59.03% Red Sox Win Probability: 40.97%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and SportsNet LA

ABTV and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Justin Wrobleski

José Soriano vs. Justin Wrobleski Records: Angels (16-28), Dodgers (26-18)

Angels (16-28), Dodgers (26-18) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Angels Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 63.04%

63.04% Angels Win Probability: 36.96%

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San Francisco Giants at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Trevor McDonald

Luis Severino vs. Trevor McDonald Records: Athletics (22-21), Giants (18-26)

Athletics (22-21), Giants (18-26) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Giants Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 53.36%

53.36% Giants Win Probability: 46.64%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.