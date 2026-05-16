Cardinals vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Kansas City Royals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Cardinals vs Royals Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (25-18) vs. Kansas City Royals (19-25)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Royals.TV

Cardinals vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-110) | KC: (-106)

STL: (-110) | KC: (-106) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-188) | KC: -1.5 (+155)

STL: +1.5 (-188) | KC: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Cardinals vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 4-3, 4.31 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-2, 5.55 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kyle Leahy (4-3) for the Cardinals and Noah Cameron (2-2) for the Royals. Leahy and his team have a record of 5-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Leahy has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 2-4-0 ATS record in Cameron's six starts with a set spread. The Royals are 1-3 in Cameron's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (57.4%)

Cardinals vs Royals Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -106 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Royals are +155 to cover, while the Cardinals are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Cardinals-Royals game on May 16, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Royals Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season St. Louis has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 43 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 27-16-0 against the spread in their 43 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have put together a 7-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.9% of those games).

Kansas City has a 7-11 record (winning only 38.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 42 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-23-0).

The Royals have collected an 18-24-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.575) and total hits (47) this season. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is ninth in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .244 with five doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He is 98th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging in the majors.

Alec Burleson has collected 45 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 42 hits.

Herrera has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double and three RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-best OBP (.381) and slugging percentage (.503), while leading the Royals in hits (53, while batting .306).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 24th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with two doubles, five home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is batting .274 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying players, he is 46th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .204 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 walks.

Carter Jensen is batting .234 with four doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!