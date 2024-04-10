Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (6-6) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (9-3)

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-146) | PIT: (+124)

PHI: (-146) | PIT: (+124) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164)

PHI: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 1-0, 4.09 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 1-1, 3.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (1-0) to the mound, while Jared Jones (1-1) will get the nod for the Pirates. Suarez has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Suarez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Jones has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates went 1-1-0. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for one Jones start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (68.5%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -146 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Pirates. The Phillies are +136 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -164.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Phillies-Pirates contest on April 11, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in five of their 11 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 6-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 85.7% of those games).

Pittsburgh has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +124 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 11 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-4-0).

The Pirates have covered 72.7% of their games this season, going 8-3-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is hitting .214 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks. He has an on-base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .476.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 128th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Brandon Marsh leads the Phillies in OBP (.359) and total hits (12) this season. He's batting .333 while slugging .583.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 20th, his on-base percentage 67th, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

Marsh heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Alec Bohm has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Bohm has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a triple, four walks and three RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has been key for Philadelphia with 10 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .333.

Pirates Player Leaders

Connor Joe has totaled 12 hits with a .444 on-base percentage, leading the Pirates in both statistics. He's batting .324 and slugging .541.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 37th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 99th, his on-base percentage is 75th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Edward Olivares is batting .321 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is slugging .375 to lead his team.

