Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, versus the San Diego Padres.

Phillies vs Padres Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (54-39) vs. San Diego Padres (50-43)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | SD: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | SD: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+104) | SD: +1.5 (-125)

PHI: -1.5 (+104) | SD: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 7-2, 1.99 ERA vs Ryan Bergert (Padres) - 1-0, 2.67 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (7-2) to the mound, while Ryan Bergert (1-0) will answer the bell for the Padres. Suarez's team is 8-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Suarez's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-3). The Padres have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Bergert's five starts with a set spread. The Padres are 3-1 in Bergert's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (55.2%)

Phillies vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Padres, Philadelphia is the favorite at -162, and San Diego is +136 playing at home.

Phillies vs Padres Spread

The Padres are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +104 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -125.

Phillies vs Padres Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Phillies-Padres on July 11, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 46, or 66.7%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 27-7 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 34 of their 88 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 46-42-0 against the spread in their 88 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have won 45.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (19-23).

San Diego has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

In the 92 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-51-3).

The Padres have a 48-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.383) and total hits (86) this season. He's batting .253 batting average while slugging .553.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 96th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and 11 RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to 31 extra-base hits. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 14th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Nick Castellanos has 97 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.317/.439.

Castellanos takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with an RBI.

Alec Bohm has eight home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Bohm takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has accumulated 104 hits with a .487 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Padres. He's batting .291 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads his team with a .358 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .450.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is hitting .285 with 17 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 18 walks.

Gavin Sheets is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Phillies vs Padres Head to Head

7/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/2/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/30/2025: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/19/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/18/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/17/2024: 9-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/28/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/27/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2024: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/6/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

