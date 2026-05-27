Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the Miami Marlins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (25-29) vs. Miami Marlins (26-29)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 1:07 p.m. ET

1:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Marlins.TV

Blue Jays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-162) | MIA: (+136)

TOR: (-162) | MIA: (+136) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+136) | MIA: +1.5 (-164)

TOR: -1.5 (+136) | MIA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 4-3, 3.38 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 3-6, 4.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (4-3) to the mound, while Eury Perez (3-6) will answer the bell for the Marlins. Gausman's team is 6-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gausman's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). The Marlins have gone 5-6-0 ATS in Pérez's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins are 1-5 in Pérez's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (55%)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Marlins, Toronto is the favorite at -162, and Miami is +136 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +136 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -164.

Blue Jays versus Marlins, on May 27, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (54.8%) in those games.

This season Toronto has been victorious five times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 53 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 25-28-0 against the spread in their 53 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 20.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-19).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Miami has a 2-5 record (winning just 28.6% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 54 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-21-1).

The Marlins have a 24-30-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .372.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 29th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto with 61 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .441. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging in MLB.

Clement has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .344 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Daulton Varsho has 48 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.338/.420.

Kazuma Okamoto is batting .215 with a .294 OBP and 27 RBI for Toronto this season.

Okamoto has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .100 with a double.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has put up a team-high .391 on-base percentage. He's batting .311 and slugging .476.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Edwards enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles and two walks.

Liam Hicks has collected 47 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Otto Lopez has racked up a team-high .474 slugging percentage.

Jakob Marsee has five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 30 walks while hitting .195.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Head to Head

5/25/2026: 8-2 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-2 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/24/2025: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/23/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/22/2025: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/29/2024: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/28/2024: 8-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-1 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/27/2024: 15-5 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

15-5 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/21/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/20/2023: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/19/2023: 11-0 MIA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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