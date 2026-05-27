Athletics vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Athletics facing the Seattle Mariners.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Mariners Game Info

Athletics (27-27) vs. Seattle Mariners (26-29)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Mariners.TV

Athletics vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-112) | SEA: (-104)

OAK: (-112) | SEA: (-104) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-188) | SEA: -1.5 (+155)

OAK: +1.5 (-188) | SEA: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Athletics vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-5, 4.11 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 2-4, 4.04 ERA

The probable starters are Jeffrey Springs (3-5) for the Athletics and Logan Gilbert (2-4) for the Mariners. Springs' team is 6-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Springs' team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-3). The Mariners have gone 3-8-0 against the spread when Gilbert starts. The Mariners were the moneyline underdog for two Gilbert starts this season -- they lost both.

Athletics vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (51.2%)

Athletics vs Mariners Moneyline

The Athletics vs Mariners moneyline has the Athletics as a -112 favorite, while the Mariners are a -104 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Mariners Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Mariners and are 1.5 on the runline and -188 to cover, while Seattle is +155 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Mariners Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Athletics-Mariners on May 27, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Athletics have won in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win seven times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 54 games with a total this season.

In 54 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 27-27-0 against the spread.

The Mariners have put together a 1-2 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Mariners have played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The Mariners have combined with their opponents to go over the total 25 times this season for a 25-29-1 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have a 20-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento in OBP (.444) this season, fueled by 54 hits. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .481.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 28th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento with 61 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .557. He's batting .303 with an on-base percentage of .373.

His batting average ranks 12th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 28th, and his slugging percentage seventh.

Carlos Cortes has 43 hits this season and has a slash line of .341/.425/.540.

Tyler Soderstrom has five home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .201 this season.

Soderstrom has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has put up an on-base percentage of .390, a slugging percentage of .477, and has 59 hits, all club-bests for the Mariners (while batting .299).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .260 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is currently 71st in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Josh Naylor has five doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .250.

J.P. Crawford is batting .199 with four doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Athletics vs Mariners Head to Head

5/25/2026: 9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2026: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/21/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/20/2026: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2025: 11-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/23/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/22/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/30/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/29/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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