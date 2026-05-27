Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (31-20) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (29-23)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Cardinals.TV

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-146) | STL: (+124)

MIL: (-146) | STL: (+124) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182)

MIL: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Brewers) vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 3-5, 0.00 ERA

May (3-5) gets the start for the Cardinals. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Brewers. When May starts, the Cardinals are 5-5-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in eight of May's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those games.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (62.7%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Brewers, St. Louis is the underdog at +124, and Milwaukee is -146 playing at home.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Cardinals are -182 to cover, and the Brewers are +150.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

Brewers versus Cardinals, on May 27, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 19 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win six times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of their 51 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 31-20-0 in 51 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 24 of the 42 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (57.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, St. Louis has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 51 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-25-4).

The Cardinals have a 30-21-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.410) this season, fueled by 51 hits. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .478.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

William Contreras has an OPS of .772, fueled by an OBP of .369 and a team-best slugging percentage of .403 this season. He's batting .298.

He is 17th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Contreras has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Jake Bauers has 45 hits and is batting .285 this season.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 35 hits, an OBP of .287 plus a slugging percentage of .298.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has a slugging percentage of .585 and has 58 hits, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .297 and with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while hitting .288. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Ivan Herrera has accumulated an on-base percentage of .387, a team-high for the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt has five doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while hitting .239.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/25/2026: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/6/2026: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2026: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/21/2025: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/20/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/19/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/14/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/13/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/15/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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