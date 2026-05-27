Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 27

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants (22-32) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-24)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Dbacks.TV

Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-110) | ARI: (-106)

SF: (-110) | ARI: (-106) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-192) | ARI: -1.5 (+158)

SF: +1.5 (-192) | ARI: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 2-1, 4.76 ERA vs Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 6-2, 3.27 ERA

The probable starters are Trevor McDonald (2-1) for the Giants and Mike Soroka (6-2) for the Diamondbacks. McDonald's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be McDonald's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. When Soroka starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 5-4-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks are 1-2 in Soroka's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (50.2%)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Giants vs Diamondbacks moneyline has San Francisco as a -110 favorite, while Arizona is a -106 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Diamondbacks are +158 to cover, while the Giants are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Giants-Diamondbacks contest on May 27 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Giants have won in eight, or 50%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win eight times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 26 of 54 chances this season.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 22-32-0 in 54 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 10 of the 27 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37%).

Arizona is 10-17 (winning just 37% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 52 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-24-2).

The Diamondbacks have covered 59.6% of their games this season, going 31-21-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .789, fueled by an OBP of .361 to go with a slugging percentage of .428. He has a .318 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco in total hits (51) this season while batting .295 with 22 extra-base hits. He's slugging .555 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is 22nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging in MLB.

Schmitt has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Rafael Devers has 51 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.291/.415.

Devers has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

Willy Adames has been key for San Francisco with 50 hits, an OBP of .276 plus a slugging percentage of .390.

Adames heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has put up an on-base percentage of .399, a slugging percentage of .575, and has 55 hits, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks (while batting .304).

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Carroll enters this matchup on a 13-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .429 with two doubles, four triples, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Ketel Marte is slugging .470 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 46th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ildemaro Vargas has a .486 slugging percentage, which leads the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado is batting .268 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/25/2026: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/20/2026: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2026: 12-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/16/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/15/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/10/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/9/2025: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2025: 11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

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