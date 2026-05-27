Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 27
In a Wednesday MLB schedule that has a lot of exciting contests, the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Blue Jays (25-29), Marlins (26-29)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.97%
- Marlins Win Probability: 45.03%
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Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Guardians (32-25), Nationals (29-27)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -184
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 62.01%
- Nationals Win Probability: 37.99%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Dustin May
- Records: Brewers (31-20), Cardinals (29-23)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -146
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 62.74%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 37.26%
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Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Athletics (27-27), Mariners (26-29)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 51.20%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.80%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. Mike Soroka
- Records: Giants (22-32), Diamondbacks (29-24)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -126
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 50.18%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.82%
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Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Padres (31-22), Phillies (27-27)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -154
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 55.23%
- Padres Win Probability: 44.77%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and MASN and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Steven Matz
- Records: Orioles (25-30), Rays (34-18)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 54.95%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.05%
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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Pirates (28-26), Cubs (29-25)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 55.04%
- Cubs Win Probability: 44.96%
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Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. José Soriano
- Records: Tigers (21-33), Angels (20-34)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 60.01%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.99%
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Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Red Sox (22-30), Braves (36-18)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -118
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 51.74%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 48.26%
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Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Mets (22-32), Reds (28-25)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -120
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 61.14%
- Reds Win Probability: 38.86%
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Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: David Sandlin vs. Connor Prielipp
- Records: White Sox (27-26), Twins (26-28)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 56.82%
- Twins Win Probability: 43.18%
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New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Gerrit Cole
- Records: Royals (22-32), Yankees (32-22)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -156
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.99%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.01%
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Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Rangers (24-29), Astros (24-31)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -164
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.76%
- Astros Win Probability: 42.24%
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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Dodgers (34-20), Rockies (20-35)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -420
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +330
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 73.42%
- Rockies Win Probability: 26.58%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.