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MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 27

In a Wednesday MLB schedule that has a lot of exciting contests, the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Eury Pérez
  • Records: Blue Jays (25-29), Marlins (26-29)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.97%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 45.03%

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Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Miles Mikolas
  • Records: Guardians (32-25), Nationals (29-27)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 62.01%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 37.99%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Dustin May
  • Records: Brewers (31-20), Cardinals (29-23)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 62.74%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 37.26%

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Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Logan Gilbert
  • Records: Athletics (27-27), Mariners (26-29)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 51.20%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 48.80%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. Mike Soroka
  • Records: Giants (22-32), Diamondbacks (29-24)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 50.18%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.82%

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Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Cristopher Sanchez
  • Records: Padres (31-22), Phillies (27-27)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 55.23%
  • Padres Win Probability: 44.77%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and MASN and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Steven Matz
  • Records: Orioles (25-30), Rays (34-18)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 54.95%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 45.05%

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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Jameson Taillon
  • Records: Pirates (28-26), Cubs (29-25)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 55.04%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 44.96%

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Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and ABTV
  • Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. José Soriano
  • Records: Tigers (21-33), Angels (20-34)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 60.01%
  • Angels Win Probability: 39.99%

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Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Bryce Elder
  • Records: Red Sox (22-30), Braves (36-18)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 51.74%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 48.26%

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Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Andrew Abbott
  • Records: Mets (22-32), Reds (28-25)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 61.14%
  • Reds Win Probability: 38.86%

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Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: David Sandlin vs. Connor Prielipp
  • Records: White Sox (27-26), Twins (26-28)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 56.82%
  • Twins Win Probability: 43.18%

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New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and Amazon Prime Video
  • Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Gerrit Cole
  • Records: Royals (22-32), Yankees (32-22)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 52.99%
  • Royals Win Probability: 47.01%

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Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Mike Burrows
  • Records: Rangers (24-29), Astros (24-31)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 57.76%
  • Astros Win Probability: 42.24%

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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
  • Records: Dodgers (34-20), Rockies (20-35)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -420
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +330

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 73.42%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 26.58%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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