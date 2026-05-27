Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 27

In a Wednesday MLB schedule that has a lot of exciting contests, the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:07 p.m. ET

1:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and MIAM

SNET and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Eury Pérez

Kevin Gausman vs. Eury Pérez Records: Blue Jays (25-29), Marlins (26-29)

Blue Jays (25-29), Marlins (26-29) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.97%

54.97% Marlins Win Probability: 45.03%

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Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and NATS

CLEG and NATS Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Miles Mikolas

Gavin Williams vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Guardians (32-25), Nationals (29-27)

Guardians (32-25), Nationals (29-27) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 62.01%

62.01% Nationals Win Probability: 37.99%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and CARD

BREW and CARD Probable Pitchers: vs. Dustin May

vs. Dustin May Records: Brewers (31-20), Cardinals (29-23)

Brewers (31-20), Cardinals (29-23) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 62.74%

62.74% Cardinals Win Probability: 37.26%

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Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SEAM

NBCS-CA and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Logan Gilbert

Jeffrey Springs vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Athletics (27-27), Mariners (26-29)

Athletics (27-27), Mariners (26-29) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 51.20%

51.20% Athletics Win Probability: 48.80%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ARID

NBCS-BA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. Mike Soroka

Trevor McDonald vs. Mike Soroka Records: Giants (22-32), Diamondbacks (29-24)

Giants (22-32), Diamondbacks (29-24) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Giants Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 50.18%

50.18% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.82%

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Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-PH

SDPA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Walker Buehler vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Padres (31-22), Phillies (27-27)

Padres (31-22), Phillies (27-27) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Padres Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 55.23%

55.23% Padres Win Probability: 44.77%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and MASN and RAYS

Fox Sports 1 and MASN and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Steven Matz

Chris Bassitt vs. Steven Matz Records: Orioles (25-30), Rays (34-18)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.95%

54.95% Orioles Win Probability: 45.05%

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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ

SportsNet PT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Jameson Taillon

Bubba Chandler vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Pirates (28-26), Cubs (29-25)

Pirates (28-26), Cubs (29-25) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 55.04%

55.04% Cubs Win Probability: 44.96%

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Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and ABTV

DSN and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. José Soriano

Casey Mize vs. José Soriano Records: Tigers (21-33), Angels (20-34)

Tigers (21-33), Angels (20-34) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Angels Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 60.01%

60.01% Angels Win Probability: 39.99%

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Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and BravesVsn

NESN and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early vs. Bryce Elder

Connelly Early vs. Bryce Elder Records: Red Sox (22-30), Braves (36-18)

Red Sox (22-30), Braves (36-18) Braves Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 51.74%

51.74% Red Sox Win Probability: 48.26%

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Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and CINR

SNY and CINR Probable Pitchers: vs. Andrew Abbott

vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Mets (22-32), Reds (28-25)

Mets (22-32), Reds (28-25) Mets Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 61.14%

61.14% Reds Win Probability: 38.86%

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Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT

CHSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: David Sandlin vs. Connor Prielipp

David Sandlin vs. Connor Prielipp Records: White Sox (27-26), Twins (26-28)

White Sox (27-26), Twins (26-28) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Twins Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 56.82%

56.82% Twins Win Probability: 43.18%

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New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and Amazon Prime Video

ROYL and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Gerrit Cole

Noah Cameron vs. Gerrit Cole Records: Royals (22-32), Yankees (32-22)

Royals (22-32), Yankees (32-22) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Royals Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.99%

52.99% Royals Win Probability: 47.01%

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Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SCHN

RSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Mike Burrows

Jacob deGrom vs. Mike Burrows Records: Rangers (24-29), Astros (24-31)

Rangers (24-29), Astros (24-31) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Astros Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.76%

57.76% Astros Win Probability: 42.24%

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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR

SportsNet LA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Shohei Ohtani vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Dodgers (34-20), Rockies (20-35)

Dodgers (34-20), Rockies (20-35) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -420

-420 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +330

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 73.42%

73.42% Rockies Win Probability: 26.58%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.