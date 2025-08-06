Angels vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Angels vs Rays Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (55-58) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (55-59)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and FDSSUN

Angels vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-122) | TB: (+104)

LAA: (-122) | TB: (+104) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+164) | TB: +1.5 (-200)

LAA: -1.5 (+164) | TB: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Angels vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-7, 4.49 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 8-8, 4.79 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Tyler Anderson (2-7) to the mound, while Shane Baz (8-8) will answer the bell for the Rays. Anderson's team is 15-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Anderson's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rays have gone 11-10-0 ATS in Baz's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Rays are 4-3 in Baz's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (59.4%)

Angels vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Angels vs. Rays reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-122) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+104) on the road.

Angels vs Rays Spread

The Angels are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rays. The Angels are +164 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -200.

Angels vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Angels-Rays contest on Aug. 6, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Angels vs Rays Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those contests.

This year Los Angeles has won 11 of 22 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Angels' games have gone over the total in 58 of their 111 opportunities.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 61-50-0 against the spread.

The Rays have put together a 21-31 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.4% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Tampa Bay has gone 17-18 (48.6%).

In the 110 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-63-5).

The Rays have gone 48-62-0 against the spread this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 100 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .235 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .308 and a slugging percentage of .486.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Ward hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel leads the Angels with an OPS of .768. He has a slash line of .277/.367/.401 this season.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging in MLB.

Zach Neto has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.324/.468.

Neto enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Jo Adell has been key for Los Angeles with 81 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .457.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has racked up a team-high .473 slugging percentage. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 35th in slugging.

Junior Caminero's 106 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 97th in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .271 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 25 walks.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .297 with eight doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Angels vs Rays Head to Head

8/4/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2025: 11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/18/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/16/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2024: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/10/2024: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2024: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

