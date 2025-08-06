Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6
MLB action on Wednesday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Cincinnati Reds.
Cubs vs Reds Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (65-47) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-54)
- Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ and FDSOH
Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-144) | CIN: (+122)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 5-3, 3.42 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-1, 2.15 ERA
The probable pitchers are Cade Horton (5-3) for the Cubs and Andrew Abbott (8-1) for the Reds. When Horton starts, his team is 5-8-0 against the spread this season. Horton's team has a record of 8-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have gone 12-6-0 ATS in Abbott's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have a 5-2 record in Abbott's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (58.7%)
Cubs vs Reds Moneyline
- Chicago is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +122 underdog on the road.
Cubs vs Reds Spread
- The Cubs are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +146 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -178.
Cubs vs Reds Over/Under
- The over/under for the Cubs versus Reds contest on Aug. 6 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been favorites in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (67.1%) in those contests.
- Chicago has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -144.
- Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 55 of 109 chances this season.
- The Cubs are 52-57-0 against the spread in their 109 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Reds have won 51.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (30-28).
- Cincinnati has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.
- The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-59-4).
- The Reds have gone 57-49-0 ATS this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 111 hits. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .479.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (114) this season while batting .266 with 62 extra-base hits. He's slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .304.
- His batting average ranks 65th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 125th, and his slugging percentage ninth.
- Seiya Suzuki has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .247/.314/.504.
- Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .382, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has put up a slugging percentage of .483 and has 122 hits, both team-best marks for the Reds. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .359.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 25th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.
- TJ Friedl leads his team with a .373 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .397.
- He is currently 50th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .236.
- Matt McLain is hitting .225 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks.
Cubs vs Reds Head to Head
- 8/4/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/1/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/31/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 5/30/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/25/2025: 11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/24/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/23/2025: 13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/29/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/28/2024: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/27/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
