Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 10:13 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (65-47) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-54)

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSOH

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-144) | CIN: (+122)

CHC: (-144) | CIN: (+122) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 5-3, 3.42 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-1, 2.15 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cade Horton (5-3) for the Cubs and Andrew Abbott (8-1) for the Reds. When Horton starts, his team is 5-8-0 against the spread this season. Horton's team has a record of 8-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have gone 12-6-0 ATS in Abbott's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have a 5-2 record in Abbott's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (58.7%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +122 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +146 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -178.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Reds contest on Aug. 6 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (67.1%) in those contests.

Chicago has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -144.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 55 of 109 chances this season.

The Cubs are 52-57-0 against the spread in their 109 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 51.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (30-28).

Cincinnati has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-59-4).

The Reds have gone 57-49-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 111 hits. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .479.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (114) this season while batting .266 with 62 extra-base hits. He's slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average ranks 65th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 125th, and his slugging percentage ninth.

Seiya Suzuki has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .247/.314/.504.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .382, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a slugging percentage of .483 and has 122 hits, both team-best marks for the Reds. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 25th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl leads his team with a .373 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .397.

He is currently 50th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .236.

Matt McLain is hitting .225 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

8/4/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/31/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/25/2025: 11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/24/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2025: 13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/29/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2024: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!