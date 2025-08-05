Phillies vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Phillies vs Orioles Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (64-48) vs. Baltimore Orioles (51-62)

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MASN

Phillies vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | BAL: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | BAL: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+136) | BAL: +1.5 (-164)

PHI: -1.5 (+136) | BAL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 3-5, 3.82 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 8-7, 4.27 ERA

The Phillies will look to Taijuan Walker (3-5) versus the Orioles and Dean Kremer (8-7). Walker and his team have a record of 6-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Walker's team has won 57.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-3). The Orioles have a 10-11-0 ATS record in Kremer's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles are 4-6 in Kremer's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (58.9%)

Phillies vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -142 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Orioles are -164 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +136.

Phillies vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Orioles game on Aug. 5 has been set at 9.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 55, or 64.7%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 40 times in 58 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 43 of 105 chances this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 53-52-0 in 105 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have gone 26-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.8% of those games).

Baltimore is 8-14 (winning only 36.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 49 times this season for a 49-58-4 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have collected a 48-63-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 107 hits and an OBP of .382, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .258 batting average and a slugging percentage of .593.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 79th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.417) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 29th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Bryce Harper has 85 hits this season and has a slash line of .270/.375/.511.

Harper has recorded a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Nick Castellanos is batting .269 with a .309 OBP and 60 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Castellanos has safely hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a home run and three RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has a team-high OBP (.356) and slugging percentage (.466), while pacing the Orioles in hits (114, while batting .286).

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Henderson takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Jackson Holliday is batting .256 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average ranks 86th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 101st in slugging.

Adley Rutschman is batting .234 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Jordan Westburg is batting .272 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 12 walks.

Phillies vs Orioles Head to Head

8/4/2025: 13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/16/2024: 8-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/15/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/14/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/26/2023: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/25/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/24/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

