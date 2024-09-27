Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (94-65) vs. Washington Nationals (69-90)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-190) | WSH: (+160)

PHI: (-190) | WSH: (+160) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110)

PHI: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 12-7, 3.15 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 5-1, 2.19 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (12-7, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (5-1, 2.19 ERA). Suarez's team is 15-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Suarez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-5. The Nationals have a 10-2-0 ATS record in Williams' 12 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Williams' starts this season, and they went 8-3 in those games.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56.1%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Phillies, Washington is the underdog at +160, and Philadelphia is -190 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are -110 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -110.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Nationals contest on Sept. 27 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 75, or 63.6%, of the 118 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Philadelphia has won 30 of 41 games when listed as at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of their 154 opportunities.

The Phillies are 72-82-0 against the spread in their 154 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 124 total times this season. They've gone 53-71 in those games.

Washington has a 12-15 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 153 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 71 of those games (71-76-6).

The Nationals have an 84-69-0 record against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 156 hits and an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .528. He's batting .286.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is 17th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Harper will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has 22 doubles, 38 home runs and 103 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Among qualifiers, he is 74th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Schwarber has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Alec Bohm has 154 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.337/.456.

Nicholas Castellanos has 23 home runs, 86 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Castellanos has hit safely in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

Luis Garcia has put up an on-base percentage of .315, a slugging percentage of .438, and has 135 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .278).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 27th, his on-base percentage is 87th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .224 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .256.

Jacob Young is batting .253 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks.

James Wood is batting .267 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

8/18/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/16/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/15/2024: 13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/19/2024: 11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/17/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/7/2024: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/6/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/5/2024: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

