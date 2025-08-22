Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (74-53) vs. Washington Nationals (52-75)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MASN2

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-166) | WSH: (+140)

PHI: (-166) | WSH: (+140) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+120) | WSH: +1.5 (-144)

PHI: -1.5 (+120) | WSH: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 4-6, 3.34 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 1-0, 2.20 ERA

The probable pitchers are Taijuan Walker (4-6) for the Phillies and Cade Cavalli (1-0) for the Nationals. Walker's team is 8-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Walker's team has been victorious in 55.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-4. The Nationals are 2-1-0 against the spread when Cavalli starts. The Nationals have a 2-1 record in Cavalli's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (63.7%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Nationals, Philadelphia is the favorite at -166, and Washington is +140 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +120 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -144.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Phillies-Nationals on Aug. 22, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 63, or 64.3%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 33 of 45 games when listed as at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 120 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 63-57-0 against the spread in their 120 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have compiled a 46-56 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Washington has gone 19-25 (43.2%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 121 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-49-6).

The Nationals have a 61-60-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.373) and total hits (120) this season. He's batting .253 batting average while slugging .584.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Schwarber has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .808, fueled by an OBP of .357 and a team-best slugging percentage of .451 this season. He's batting .303.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging among qualified batters.

Turner has picked up a hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .522 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and eight RBIs.

Bryce Harper has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.361/.505.

Harper takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 119 hits, an OBP of .291 plus a slugging percentage of .411.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .265 with 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 56th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

James Wood paces his team with 121 hits and a .352 on-base percentage, with a team-best .478 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .256.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .260.

Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .229.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

8/17/2025: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/16/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/15/2025: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/1/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/29/2025: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 3/30/2025: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/29/2025: 11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/27/2025: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

