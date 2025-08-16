Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Phillies playing the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (70-52) vs. Washington Nationals (49-73)

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025 Time: 11:35 a.m. ET

11:35 a.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Roku

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | WSH: (+152)

PHI: (-180) | WSH: (+152) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-114) | WSH: +1.5 (-105)

PHI: -1.5 (-114) | WSH: +1.5 (-105) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 1-7, 6.16 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 7-13, 5.63 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (1-7, 6.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Mitchell Parker (7-13, 5.63 ERA). Nola's team is 3-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Nola's team is 1-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Parker starts, the Nationals have gone 10-11-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 9-9 in Parker's 18 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (58.8%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -180 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Phillies are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (-114 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -105 to cover.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Phillies-Nationals on Aug. 17, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 59, or 63.4%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Philadelphia the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -180 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 115 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 59-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 44.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (43-54).

Washington has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times this season for a 64-48-4 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have collected a 58-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.373) and total hits (113) this season. He's batting .250 batting average while slugging .582.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 100th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Trea Turner has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 52 runs. He's batting .286 this season and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 22nd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double and an RBI.

Bryce Harper has collected 92 base hits, an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .497 this season.

Harper takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has 15 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .266 with 26 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 48th in slugging.

Abrams hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

James Wood's 118 hits, .357 OBP and .480 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .259.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .260 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 48 walks while batting .228.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

8/15/2025: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/1/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/29/2025: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 3/30/2025: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/29/2025: 11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/27/2025: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/29/2024: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/28/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

