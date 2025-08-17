Astros vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Houston Astros will face the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Sunday.

Astros vs Orioles Game Info

Houston Astros (68-54) vs. Baltimore Orioles (56-66)

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MASN

Astros vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | BAL: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | BAL: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192)

HOU: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Astros vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier (Astros) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 8-9, 4.17 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (1-0, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer (8-9, 4.17 ERA). Javier helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Javier has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Kremer starts, the Orioles have gone 11-12-0 against the spread. The Orioles are 4-8 in Kremer's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (59.8%)

Astros vs Orioles Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +118 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Houston is +158 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Orioles Over/Under

The Astros-Orioles game on Aug. 17 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Astros vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (53.2%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 21-17 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of their 121 opportunities.

The Astros are 61-60-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have gone 29-34 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Baltimore has an 11-17 record (winning just 39.3% of its games).

In the 119 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-65-4).

The Orioles have put together a 54-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.4% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .465, fueled by 40 extra-base hits. He has a .281 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena has 115 hits and an OBP of .373, both of which lead the Astros this season. He's batting .318 and slugging .492.

His batting average ranks second among qualified players, his on-base percentage 13th, and his slugging percentage 26th.

Pena heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Yainer Diaz has 104 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.280/.420.

Christian Walker has been key for Houston with 102 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .391.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has put up an on-base percentage of .351, a slugging percentage of .466, and has 122 hits, all club-highs for the Orioles (while batting .283).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 42nd in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .257 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Jackson Holliday has 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .248. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while hitting .232.

Jordan Westburg is batting .268 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 15 walks.

Astros vs Orioles Head to Head

8/15/2025: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/25/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/24/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/23/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/22/2024: 6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/23/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/21/2024: 14-11 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

14-11 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/20/2023: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

