Guardians vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Atlanta Braves.

Guardians vs Braves Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (63-58) vs. Atlanta Braves (54-68)

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSSO

Guardians vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | ATL: (+108)

CLE: (-126) | ATL: (+108) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+162) | ATL: +1.5 (-196)

CLE: -1.5 (+162) | ATL: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 7-9, 3.94 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Braves) - 4-12, 5.40 ERA

The Guardians will look to Logan Allen (7-9) versus the Braves and Erick Fedde (4-12). Allen and his team have a record of 10-11-0 against the spread when he starts. When Allen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-2. The Braves have gone 10-11-0 against the spread when Fedde starts. The Braves are 4-11 in Fedde's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (50.7%)

Guardians vs Braves Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Braves reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-126) and Atlanta as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Guardians vs Braves Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +162 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -196.

Guardians vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Guardians-Braves contest on Aug. 17, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Guardians vs Braves Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 33 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cleveland has won 23 of 32 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 118 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 61-57-0 in 118 games with a line this season.

The Braves have won 10 of the 36 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (27.8%).

Atlanta has a record of 5-16 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (23.8%).

In the 116 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-60-7).

The Braves have put together a 50-66-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.523) and total hits (132) this season. He has a .295 batting average.

He is 12th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Steven Kwan has 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 42 walks. He's batting .277 and slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualified hitters, he is 34th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Kwan enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Carlos Santana has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .335 this season.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .240 with a .325 OBP and 54 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 123 hits with a .367 on-base percentage and a .454 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Braves. He's batting .265.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 57th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna leads his team with a .367 OBP. He has a batting average of .238 while slugging .426.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 125th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .227 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 46 walks.

Michael Harris II is batting .252 with 20 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs and 13 walks.

Guardians vs Braves Head to Head

8/15/2025: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/28/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/27/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/26/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/5/2023: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/4/2023: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/3/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

