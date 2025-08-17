MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 17
Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Chase Dollander exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 17, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies
- Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
- Chase Dollander (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants
- Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Adrian Houser (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics
- Luis Morales (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances