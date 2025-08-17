Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 17

Will Corbin Carroll or Ketel Marte go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 104 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 104 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 90 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 90 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 106 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 106 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 113 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 74 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 74 games (has homered in 1.4% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 55 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at San Francisco Giants

Junior Caminero (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 117 games (has homered in 27.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 117 games (has homered in 27.4% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 100 games (has homered in 23% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 100 games (has homered in 23% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 120 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Bob Seymour (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Grant McCray (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 115 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 115 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 82 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 82 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 72 games

+2000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 72 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Tristan Peters (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Drew Gilbert (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Matt Chapman (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +172 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 43 HR in 120 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+172 to hit a HR | 43 HR in 120 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 122 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 122 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 119 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 119 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 92 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 9% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games José Iglesias (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 86 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 86 games (has homered in 1.2% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 116 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 116 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics