Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Sunday.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (77-44) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-59)

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025
Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSWI

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-110) | CIN: (-106)

MIL: (-110) | CIN: (-106) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 10-4, 3.44 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-3, 2.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jose Quintana (10-4) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (8-3) will answer the bell for the Reds. Quintana and his team are 12-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Quintana's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. The Reds have a 12-8-0 ATS record in Abbott's 20 starts with a set spread. The Reds have a 5-3 record in Abbott's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.9%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

The Brewers vs Reds moneyline has Milwaukee as a -110 favorite, while Cincinnati is a -106 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Brewers are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -178 to cover.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Reds on Aug. 17 is 9.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 45, or 70.3%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Milwaukee has won 45 of 64 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 119 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 71-48-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 52.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (34-31).

Cincinnati has a 33-30 record (winning 52.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Reds have played in 116 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-66-5).

The Reds are 61-55-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich leads Milwaukee with 119 hits, batting .272 this season with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .476.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Yelich has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .524 with a double, four home runs, a walk and 12 RBIs.

William Contreras is hitting .262 with 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualified hitters, he is 68th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Contreras enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with two doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 12 RBIs.

Brice Turang is batting .277 with a .410 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Sal Frelick has 116 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361.

Frelick brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with a double, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.461) while leading the Reds in hits (131). He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 48th in slugging.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .372 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .391.

He is currently 48th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Spencer Steer is batting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Matt McLain is batting .224 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

8/15/2025: 10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/4/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/3/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/6/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/4/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2025: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

