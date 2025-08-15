Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (69-52) vs. Washington Nationals (49-72)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-176) | WSH: (+148)

PHI: (-176) | WSH: (+148) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-104) | WSH: +1.5 (-115)

PHI: -1.5 (-104) | WSH: +1.5 (-115) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 10-5, 2.68 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 5-12, 4.09 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (5-12, 4.09 ERA). Wheeler and his team have a record of 11-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Wheeler's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 15-6. The Nationals have a 13-11-0 record against the spread in Gore's starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Gore's starts this season, and they went 6-8 in those games.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (60.2%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +148 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -176 favorite despite being on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Nationals are -115 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -104.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

Phillies versus Nationals on Aug. 15 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 58, or 63%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 26 of 34 games when listed as at least -176 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 44 of 114 chances this season.

The Phillies are 58-56-0 against the spread in their 114 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 44.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (43-53).

Washington has a 14-18 record (winning 43.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +148 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 115 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-48-3).

The Nationals have put together a 58-57-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 112 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .249 batting average and a slugging percentage of .577.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Schwarber has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 42 extra-base hits. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .341.

His batting average ranks 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 60th, and his slugging percentage 80th.

Turner has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Bryce Harper has 90 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.355/.487.

Nick Castellanos has 15 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 50th in slugging.

James Wood's 118 hits, .357 OBP and .483 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .260.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Luis Garcia is hitting .260 with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Josh Bell is batting .231 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

8/14/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/1/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/29/2025: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 3/30/2025: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/29/2025: 11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/27/2025: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/29/2024: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/28/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2024: 9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

