Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

MLB action on Thursday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Miami Marlins.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (44-30) vs. Miami Marlins (29-43)

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-166) | MIA: (+140)

PHI: (-166) | MIA: (+140) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-100) | MIA: +1.5 (-120)

PHI: -1.5 (-100) | MIA: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 5-2, 2.94 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 2-2, 4.10 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (5-2, 2.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Edward Cabrera (2-2, 4.10 ERA). Sanchez's team is 9-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sanchez's team has been victorious in 83.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-2. The Marlins have a 9-2-0 record against the spread in Cabrera's starts. The Marlins have a 5-5 record in Cabrera's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (65.1%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Phillies, Miami is the underdog at +140, and Philadelphia is -166 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are -100 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -120.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

Phillies versus Marlins, on June 19, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 38, or 65.5%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 21 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 70 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 35-35-0 against the spread in their 70 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have compiled a 24-37 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.3% of those games).

Miami has an 8-17 record (winning just 32% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 35 times this season for a 35-35-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have put together a 38-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.3% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.372) and total hits (65) this season. He's batting .240 batting average while slugging .524.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 113th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to 26 extra-base hits. He's batting .304 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He is 13th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Nick Castellanos has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .428 this season.

Castellanos heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Alec Bohm has been key for Philadelphia with 81 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Bohm takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins with 64 hits. He's batting .274 and slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 44th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Otto Lopez is batting .230 with seven doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .349 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is currently 125th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 138th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .249 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

Agustin Ramirez has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 15 walks while batting .238.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

6/18/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/16/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/20/2025: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/19/2025: 11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/18/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/8/2024: 10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2024: 9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/6/2024: 16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/5/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/14/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

