F1 Odds Today Miami: Who Are the Favorites for the Miami Grand Prix?

After a break, the F1 season is back today with the Miami Grand Prix.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's F1 odds, which drivers have the best odds to win?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Miami F1 Odds for Today

Full F1 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver Odds Kimi Antonelli +120 Max Verstappen +270 Charles Leclerc +550 Lando Norris +850 George Russell +900 Lewis Hamilton +2200 Oscar Piastri +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Which F1 bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest F1 betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.