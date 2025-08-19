Phillies vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 7:13 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads playing on Wednesday, versus the Seattle Mariners.

Phillies vs Mariners Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (72-53) vs. Seattle Mariners (68-58)

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and ROOT Sports NW

Phillies vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-136) | SEA: (+116)

PHI: (-136) | SEA: (+116) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+152) | SEA: +1.5 (-184)

PHI: -1.5 (+152) | SEA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 11-6, 4.21 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 8-6, 3.48 ERA

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (11-6) for the Phillies and Luis Castillo (8-6) for the Mariners. Luzardo and his team have a record of 11-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Luzardo's team has a record of 12-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mariners have an 11-14-0 ATS record in Castillo's 25 starts with a set spread. The Mariners have a 3-2 record in Castillo's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (51.8%)

Phillies vs Mariners Moneyline

The Phillies vs Mariners moneyline has Philadelphia as a -136 favorite, while Seattle is a +116 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Mariners Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Mariners. The Phillies are +152 to cover the spread, while the Mariners are -184.

Phillies vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Mariners game on Aug. 20 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 61 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 47-23 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 46 of their 118 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 61-57-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have won 17 of the 34 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Seattle has a 10-6 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Mariners have had an over/under set by bookmakers 121 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-53-5).

The Mariners have a 52-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 43% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 116 hits and an OBP of .372, both of which are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .249 batting average and a slugging percentage of .572.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .794, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season. He's batting .295.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Bryce Harper has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Harper takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has 16 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Castellanos has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has racked up 115 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .249 and slugging .593 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified players, he is 102nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is third in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .286 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Julio Rodriguez has a .459 slugging percentage, which leads the Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .233 with 21 doubles, 38 home runs and 32 walks.

Phillies vs Mariners Head to Head

8/18/2025: 12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/4/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/2/2024: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/27/2023: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/26/2023: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/25/2023: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/11/2022: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2022: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/9/2022: 9-0 PHI (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

