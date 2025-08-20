MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 20
Will Ketel Marte or Corbin Carroll go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 20, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 93 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 107 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 121 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games