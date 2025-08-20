Astros vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Houston Astros facing the Detroit Tigers.

Astros vs Tigers Game Info

Houston Astros (69-56) vs. Detroit Tigers (74-53)

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and SCHN

Astros vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | DET: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | DET: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152)

HOU: -1.5 (+126) | DET: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Astros vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 11-6, 3.01 ERA vs Charlie Morton (Tigers) - 8-10, 5.20 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Charlie Morton (8-10, 5.20 ERA). Valdez and his team have a record of 10-13-0 against the spread when he starts. When Valdez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-8. When Morton starts, the Tigers have gone 7-12-0 against the spread. The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Morton's starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Astros vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (51.9%)

Astros vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -138 favorite despite being on the road.

Astros vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Tigers are -152 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +126.

Astros vs Tigers Over/Under

The Astros-Tigers game on Aug. 20 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (53.1%) in those contests.

This season Houston has been victorious 22 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 56 of their 124 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 61-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog 33 total times this season. They've finished 15-18 in those games.

Detroit has a 5-9 record (winning just 35.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

In the 121 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-55-6).

The Tigers have collected a 59-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.8% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .467, fueled by 41 extra-base hits. He has a .281 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 27th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Altuve hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jeremy Pena has 115 hits and an OBP of .366, both of which lead the Astros this season. He's batting .310 and slugging .480.

Among qualifying hitters, he is fourth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Yainer Diaz has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .280 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Carlos Correa has been key for Houston with 110 hits, an OBP of .329 plus a slugging percentage of .402.

Correa enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double and an RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has racked up an on-base percentage of .358, a team-high for the Tigers. He's batting .259 and slugging .399.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 81st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .243 with 24 doubles, 26 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is currently 116th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Riley Greene has racked up a slugging percentage of .507 and has 126 hits, both team-best numbers for the Tigers.

Zach McKinstry has 18 doubles, eight triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while batting .258.

Astros vs Tigers Head to Head

8/18/2025: 10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/30/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/28/2025: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/2/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 10/1/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/15/2024: 13-5 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-5 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/14/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/12/2024: 9-3 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

