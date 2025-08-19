Blue Jays vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 20

Odds updated as of 7:13 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB teams playing on Wednesday, versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (73-53) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (53-73)

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SNET

Blue Jays vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-146) | PIT: (+124)

TOR: (-146) | PIT: (+124) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142)

TOR: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Blue Jays vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 11-6, 4.22 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 3-2, 3.02 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (11-6) to the mound, while Braxton Ashcraft (3-2) will answer the bell for the Pirates. When Bassitt starts, his team is 17-7-0 against the spread this season. When Bassitt starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-5. In all of Ashcraft's three starts that had a set spread, the Pirates covered. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for two Ashcraft starts this season -- they won both.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (50.3%)

Prediction: Pirates win (50.3%)

Blue Jays vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Blue Jays, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +124, and Toronto is -146 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Pirates are -142 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +118.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Pirates on Aug. 20, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 31, or 57.4%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 20-6 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 125 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 75-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have compiled a 33-48 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 15-32 (31.9%).

The Pirates have played in 118 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-66-6).

The Pirates have gone 62-56-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .396 this season while batting .298 with 71 walks and 83 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .498.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 21st in slugging.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.464) thanks to 54 extra-base hits. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is 11th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging in MLB.

Bichette has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 103 hits. He is batting .289 this season and 38 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Springer takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Ernie Clement has nine home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-high .396 slugging percentage. He's batting .242 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 117th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 136th and he is 115th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen leads his team with a .326 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .370.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 142nd in slugging.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .265 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 17 walks.

Tommy Pham is hitting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Head to Head

8/18/2025: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/2/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/1/2024: 8-1 PIT (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-1 PIT (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/31/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/6/2023: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/5/2023: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/4/2022: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/3/2022: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/2/2022: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

