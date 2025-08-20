MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 20
Will Tanner Bibee strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Eduardo Rodríguez record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 20, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances