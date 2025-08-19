Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 20

The MLB schedule on Wednesday, which includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Chicago Cubs, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNET

SportsNet PT and SNET Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Chris Bassitt

Braxton Ashcraft vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Pirates (53-73), Blue Jays (73-53)

Pirates (53-73), Blue Jays (73-53) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 50.34%

50.34% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.66%

Seattle Mariners at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and ROOT Sports NW

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Luis Castillo

Jesús Luzardo vs. Luis Castillo Records: Phillies (72-53), Mariners (68-58)

Phillies (72-53), Mariners (68-58) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.83%

51.83% Mariners Win Probability: 48.17%

Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and SCHN

MLB Network, FDSDET and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Framber Valdez

Charlie Morton vs. Framber Valdez Records: Tigers (74-53), Astros (69-56)

Tigers (74-53), Astros (69-56) Astros Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.89%

51.89% Tigers Win Probability: 48.11%

Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and CLEG

ARID and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Records: Diamondbacks (60-66), Guardians (64-60)

Diamondbacks (60-66), Guardians (64-60) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 68.96%

68.96% Guardians Win Probability: 31.04%

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSMW

FDSFL and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Andre Pallante

Sandy Alcantara vs. Andre Pallante Records: Marlins (59-66), Cardinals (62-64)

Marlins (59-66), Cardinals (62-64) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.56%

50.56% Marlins Win Probability: 49.44%

New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and SNY

MASN and SNY Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Kodai Senga

Brad Lord vs. Kodai Senga Records: Nationals (50-74), Mets (66-58)

Nationals (50-74), Mets (66-58) Mets Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 57.73%

57.73% Nationals Win Probability: 42.27%

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and CHSN

FDSSO and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep vs. Martín Pérez

Hurston Waldrep vs. Martín Pérez Records: Braves (56-69), White Sox (45-80)

Braves (56-69), White Sox (45-80) Braves Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 59.17%

59.17% White Sox Win Probability: 40.83%

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and YES

FDSSUN and YES Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Cam Schlittler

Drew Rasmussen vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Rays (61-64), Yankees (67-57)

Rays (61-64), Yankees (67-57) Rays Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.85%

55.85% Yankees Win Probability: 44.15%

Athletics at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-CA

MNNT and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. J.T. Ginn

Bailey Ober vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Twins (58-66), Athletics (56-70)

Twins (58-66), Athletics (56-70) Twins Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 54.04%

54.04% Athletics Win Probability: 45.96%

Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and RSN

FDSKC and RSN Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs.

Noah Cameron vs. Records: Royals (64-61), Rangers (62-64)

Royals (64-61), Rangers (62-64) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 53.74%

53.74% Royals Win Probability: 46.26%

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI

MARQ and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Colin Rea vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Cubs (71-54), Brewers (79-46)

Cubs (71-54), Brewers (79-46) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 51.37%

51.37% Cubs Win Probability: 48.63%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA

COLR and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Shohei Ohtani

Tanner Gordon vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Rockies (36-89), Dodgers (71-54)

Rockies (36-89), Dodgers (71-54) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 73.42%

73.42% Rockies Win Probability: 26.58%

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and FDSOH

MLB Network, FDSW and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Nick Martínez

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Nick Martínez Records: Angels (60-65), Reds (66-60)

Angels (60-65), Reds (66-60) Angels Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Reds Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 53.14%

53.14% Angels Win Probability: 46.86%

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and NBCS-BA

MLB Network, SDPA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: vs. Landen Roupp

vs. Landen Roupp Records: Padres (69-56), Giants (61-64)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 50.99%

50.99% Padres Win Probability: 49.01%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.