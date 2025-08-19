Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 20
The MLB schedule on Wednesday, which includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Chicago Cubs, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Chris Bassitt
- Records: Pirates (53-73), Blue Jays (73-53)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -144
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 50.34%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.66%
Seattle Mariners at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Phillies (72-53), Mariners (68-58)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.83%
- Mariners Win Probability: 48.17%
Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Tigers (74-53), Astros (69-56)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -138
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.89%
- Tigers Win Probability: 48.11%
Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs.
- Records: Diamondbacks (60-66), Guardians (64-60)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 68.96%
- Guardians Win Probability: 31.04%
St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Marlins (59-66), Cardinals (62-64)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.56%
- Marlins Win Probability: 49.44%
New York Mets at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Brad Lord vs. Kodai Senga
- Records: Nationals (50-74), Mets (66-58)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -180
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 57.73%
- Nationals Win Probability: 42.27%
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: Braves (56-69), White Sox (45-80)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -188
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 59.17%
- White Sox Win Probability: 40.83%
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Rays (61-64), Yankees (67-57)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -120
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.85%
- Yankees Win Probability: 44.15%
Athletics at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Twins (58-66), Athletics (56-70)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -132
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 54.04%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.96%
Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs.
- Records: Royals (64-61), Rangers (62-64)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 53.74%
- Royals Win Probability: 46.26%
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Cubs (71-54), Brewers (79-46)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -110
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 51.37%
- Cubs Win Probability: 48.63%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Shohei Ohtani
- Records: Rockies (36-89), Dodgers (71-54)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -290
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 73.42%
- Rockies Win Probability: 26.58%
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSW and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Angels (60-65), Reds (66-60)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -130
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 53.14%
- Angels Win Probability: 46.86%
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Padres (69-56), Giants (61-64)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 50.99%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.01%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.