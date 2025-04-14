Phillies vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Giants Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (9-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-4)

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA

Phillies vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-116) | SF: (-102)

PHI: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-188) | SF: -1.5 (+155)

PHI: +1.5 (-188) | SF: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA

The probable starters are Taijuan Walker (1-0) for the Phillies and Landen Roupp (0-1) for the Giants. Walker has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Walker's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Roupp has started two games with set spreads, and the Giants went 1-1-0. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for one Roupp start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (53.2%)

Phillies vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Giants, Philadelphia is the favorite at -116, and San Francisco is -102 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Giants are +155 to cover, while the Phillies are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Giants Over/Under

The Phillies-Giants contest on April 14 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with six wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in four of their 15 opportunities.

The Phillies are 9-6-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have won four of the six games they were the moneyline underdog this season (66.7%).

San Francisco has gone 4-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (66.7%).

The Giants have played in 15 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-5-0).

The Giants have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 10-5-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 15 hits and an OBP of .412 this season. He has a .273 batting average and a slugging percentage of .655.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 59th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Bryce Harper has two doubles, two home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 73rd, his on-base percentage 42nd, and his slugging percentage 93rd.

Harper takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Nick Castellanos leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.491) powered by seven extra-base hits.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 12 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .340.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has a team-best slugging percentage (.704) while leading the Giants in hits (19). He's batting .352 and with an on-base percentage of .426.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he ranks fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Lee brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Wilmer Flores is batting .255 with six home runs and a walk. He's slugging .582 with an on-base percentage of .281.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Mike Yastrzemski has an on-base percentage of .440, a team-high for the Giants.

Matt Chapman has two doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .176.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!