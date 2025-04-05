Phillies vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:16 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Phillies vs Dodgers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (6-1) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-1)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Fox Sports 1, NBCS-PH+, and SportsNet LA

Phillies vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-116) | LAD: (-102)

PHI: (-116) | LAD: (-102) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-184) | LAD: -1.5 (+150)

PHI: +1.5 (-184) | LAD: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 0-1, 8.44 ERA vs Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 0-0, 5.79 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (0-1, 8.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Dodgers will counter with Roki Sasaki. Nola and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Nola's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Sasaki has started two games with set spreads, and the Dodgers covered in both opportunities. The Dodgers have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Sasaki starts this season.

Phillies vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (53.7%)

Phillies vs Dodgers Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -102 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Dodgers are +150 to cover, while the Phillies are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Dodgers Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Dodgers contest on April 5 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with five wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 5-1 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in two of their seven opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Dodgers are the moneyline underdog for the first time this season.

Los Angeles has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -102 or longer.

In the nine games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Dodgers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-4-0).

The Dodgers have collected a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has eight hits, which ranks first among Philadelphia hitters this season, while batting .286 with five extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .375 and a slugging percentage of .750.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Edmundo Sosa has an OPS of 1.492, fueled by an OBP of .625 and a team-best slugging percentage of .867 this season. He's batting .600.

Sosa enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .600 with four doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Nick Castellanos has seven hits this season and a team-best OBP of .393.

Bryson Stott is batting .286 with a .375 OBP and three RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Tommy Edman leads the Dodgers with 10 hits. He's batting .286 and slugging .714 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 49th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Edman heads into this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last nine games he is hitting .286 with five home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Shohei Ohtani is slugging .618 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .324 with an on-base percentage of .439.

He is currently 25th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Mookie Betts is hitting .261 with three home runs and two walks.

Will Smith leads his team with a .594 on-base percentage.

Phillies vs Dodgers Head to Head

4/4/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/6/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/5/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/11/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/10/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2024: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/11/2023: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/10/2023: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/9/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

