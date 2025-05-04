Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4
Odds updated as of 8:13 p.m.
The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (18-14) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-15)
- Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025
- Time: 2:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and ARID
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-136) | ARI: (+116)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 6.06 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. In games Suarez pitched with a spread last season, his team was 16-12-0 ATS. Suarez appeared in 22 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 14-8 in those contests. When Rodriguez starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 2-4-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for one Rodriguez start this season -- they lost.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (60.6%)
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Arizona is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -136 favorite at home.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Philadelphia is +142 to cover the runline.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- Phillies versus Diamondbacks, on May 4, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been victorious in 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 13 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 15 of 31 chances this season.
- The Phillies have an against the spread record of 16-15-0 in 31 games with a line this season.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 4-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).
- Arizona has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.
- The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-13-2 record against the over/under.
- The Diamondbacks have covered 48.4% of their games this season, going 15-16-0 ATS.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 28 hits and an OBP of .400 this season. He has a .250 batting average and a slugging percentage of .563.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 10th in slugging.
- Bryce Harper has six doubles, five home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .235 and slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .364.
- He ranks 101st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Harper brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double and a walk.
- Bryson Stott has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.368) thanks to six extra-base hits.
- Turner has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .579 with a double, two walks and three RBI.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo is batting .277 with five doubles, five home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .390.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 42nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.
- Perdomo enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
- Corbin Carroll's 39 hits and .599 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .285 with an on-base percentage of .347.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 29th, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is seventh in slugging.
- Josh Naylor has put up an on-base percentage of .391, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.
- Eugenio Suarez has five doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks while batting .186.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 5/2/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/11/2024: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/10/2024: 11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/8/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/23/2024: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 6/22/2024: 12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 6/21/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 10/24/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 10/23/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
