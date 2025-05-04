Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 8:13 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (18-14) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-15)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

2:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and ARID

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-136) | ARI: (+116)

PHI: (-136) | ARI: (+116) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172)

PHI: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 6.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. In games Suarez pitched with a spread last season, his team was 16-12-0 ATS. Suarez appeared in 22 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 14-8 in those contests. When Rodriguez starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 2-4-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for one Rodriguez start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (60.6%)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -136 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Philadelphia is +142 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Phillies versus Diamondbacks, on May 4, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 13 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 15 of 31 chances this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 16-15-0 in 31 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 4-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

Arizona has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-13-2 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have covered 48.4% of their games this season, going 15-16-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 28 hits and an OBP of .400 this season. He has a .250 batting average and a slugging percentage of .563.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 10th in slugging.

Bryce Harper has six doubles, five home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .235 and slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Harper brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double and a walk.

Bryson Stott has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.368) thanks to six extra-base hits.

Turner has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .579 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .277 with five doubles, five home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 42nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Perdomo enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Corbin Carroll's 39 hits and .599 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .285 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 29th, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Josh Naylor has put up an on-base percentage of .391, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Eugenio Suarez has five doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks while batting .186.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/2/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2024: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/10/2024: 11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/8/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/23/2024: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/22/2024: 12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/21/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/24/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 10/23/2023: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

