Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:20 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (17-14) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14)

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and ARID

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-152) | ARI: (+128)

PHI: (-152) | ARI: (+128) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156)

PHI: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 3-0, 1.73 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 3-1, 4.41 ERA

The Phillies will call on Jesus Luzardo (3-0) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (3-1). Luzardo and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Luzardo's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Diamondbacks have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Kelly's five starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for two Kelly starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (58.4%)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -152 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +130 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -156.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Diamondbacks on May 2 is 9.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (56.5%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 12-3 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 30 opportunities.

In 30 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 16-14-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks are 4-4 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Diamondbacks have played in 30 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-12-2).

The Diamondbacks are 14-16-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 26 hits and an OBP of .394, both of which rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .239 batting average and a slugging percentage of .523.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Bryce Harper has six doubles, five home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .235 and slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He ranks 103rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Harper brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Bryson Stott is batting .286 with a .419 slugging percentage and 15 RBI this year.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia with a slugging percentage of .368, fueled by six extra-base hits.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has a team-high slugging percentage (.609) while pacing the Diamondbacks in hits (38). He's batting .286 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Geraldo Perdomo has five doubles, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .275. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .387.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is hitting .319 with nine doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has five doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .193.

