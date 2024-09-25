Phillies vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Phillies vs Cubs Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (93-65) vs. Chicago Cubs (81-77)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MARQ

Phillies vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-188) | CHC: (+158)

PHI: (-188) | CHC: (+158) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | CHC: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | CHC: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 11-9, 3.25 ERA vs Javier Assad (Cubs) - 7-5, 3.34 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (11-9) to the mound, while Javier Assad (7-5) will answer the bell for the Cubs. Sanchez's team is 10-19-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sanchez's team has won 53.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-12). The Cubs have gone 16-10-0 ATS in Assad's 26 starts that had a set spread. The Cubs are 10-6 in Assad's 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (65.7%)

Phillies vs Cubs Moneyline

The Phillies vs Cubs moneyline has Philadelphia as a -188 favorite, while Chicago is a +158 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Philadelphia is +114 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Cubs game on Sept. 25 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 74, or 63.2%, of the 117 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 30-11 when favored by -188 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 153 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 71-82-0 in 153 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have won 36 of the 73 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (49.3%).

Chicago is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 71 of those games (71-77-6).

The Cubs have a 72-82-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.8% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.373), slugging percentage (.530) and total hits (155) this season. He has a .287 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he is 16th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Harper has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, 38 home runs and 102 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 73rd, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Schwarber has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Alec Bohm has collected 154 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Nicholas Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 149 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .419.

Castellanos enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is hitting .246 with 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 78 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 85th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Nico Hoerner's .362 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Cody Bellinger is batting .267 with 23 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 44 walks.

Isaac Paredes is batting .234 with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 75 walks.

Phillies vs Cubs Head to Head

9/24/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/23/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/4/2024: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/3/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/2/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/29/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/27/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2023: 12-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

