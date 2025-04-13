Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 10:15 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (9-5) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-8)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and NBC 10

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-184) | STL: (+154)

PHI: (-184) | STL: (+154) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-110) | STL: +1.5 (-110)

PHI: -1.5 (-110) | STL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 1-0, 3.44 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 0-1, 5.84 ERA

The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (1-0) against the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (0-1). Wheeler's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wheeler's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Liberatore has started two games with set spreads, and the Cardinals failed to cover in both opportunities. The Cardinals have always been the moneyline underdog when Liberatore starts this season.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (54.4%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Cardinals, Philadelphia is the favorite at -184, and St. Louis is +154 playing at home.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Cardinals are -110 to cover, and the Phillies are -110.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Phillies-Cardinals on April 13, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with six wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has not lost in four games when named as a moneyline favorite of -184 or better.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in four of their 14 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 9-5-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won five of the nine games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (55.6%).

St. Louis has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +154 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-4-1 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 6-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 15 hits and an OBP of .422 this season. He has a .288 batting average and a slugging percentage of .692.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a triple, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Nick Castellanos leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.519) thanks to seven extra-base hits. He's batting .308 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 35th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Castellanos enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with four doubles and four RBI.

Bryce Harper has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .381 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Trea Turner has one home run, three RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.

Turner heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.518) while leading the Cardinals in hits (20). He's batting .357 and with an on-base percentage of .393.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Donovan hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Lars Nootbaar's .409 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .407.

He is 55th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Nolan Arenado has three doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .265.

Victor Scott II has two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .265.

Phillies vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/12/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/11/2025: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/1/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/10/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/9/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/8/2024: 5-3 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2023: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

