Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Atlanta Braves is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (80-56) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-62)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-132) | ATL: (+112)

PHI: (-132) | ATL: (+112) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+160) | ATL: +1.5 (-194)

PHI: -1.5 (+160) | ATL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 12-6, 3.30 ERA vs Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 5-6, 3.72 ERA

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (12-6) versus the Braves and Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6). When Nola starts, his team is 12-15-0 against the spread this season. Nola's team is 16-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Braves have a 6-9-0 ATS record in Schwellenbach's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Braves are 2-1 in Schwellenbach's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

The Phillies vs Braves moneyline has Philadelphia as a -132 favorite, while Atlanta is a +112 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Braves. The Phillies are +160 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -194.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Phillies-Braves contest on September 1, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 62 wins in the 100 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 53-32 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 61 of their 131 opportunities.

In 131 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 63-68-0 against the spread.

The Braves have been the moneyline underdog 24 total times this season. They've finished 12-12 in those games.

Atlanta is 2-6 (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Braves have played in 134 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-80-4).

The Braves have put together a 62-72-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.3% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 59 extra-base hits. He has a .290 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 15th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 128 hits and an OBP of .369 this season. He's batting .279 and slugging .522.

Among qualifiers, he is 26th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .238 with a .451 slugging percentage and 82 RBI this year.

Nicholas Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 128 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .420.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has put up a team-best OBP (.379) and slugging percentage (.576), and paces the Braves in hits (157, while batting .307).

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him sixth, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Matt Olson is hitting .234 with 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 111th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler is hitting .232 with 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 60 walks.

Orlando Arcia has 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .226.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

8/31/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/29/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/22/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/21/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/7/2024: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/6/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/5/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/31/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

