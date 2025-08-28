Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 28
Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.
MLB action on Thursday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Atlanta Braves.
Phillies vs Braves Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (76-57) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-72)
- Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and FDSSO
Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-178) | ATL: (+150)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+108) | ATL: +1.5 (-130)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 2-7, 6.52 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Braves) - 4-11, 5.51 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (2-7) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (4-11) will take the ball for the Braves. Nola's team is 5-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nola's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-6. The Braves have gone 13-11-0 ATS in Quantrill's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline in 22 of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 12-10 in those games.
Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (59.5%)
Phillies vs Braves Moneyline
- The Phillies vs Braves moneyline has Philadelphia as a -178 favorite, while Atlanta is a +150 underdog on the road.
Phillies vs Braves Spread
- The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Braves. The Phillies are +108 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -130.
Phillies vs Braves Over/Under
- A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Braves contest on Aug. 28, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Phillies have come away with 65 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Philadelphia has a record of 31-9 when favored by -178 or more this year.
- The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 126 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Phillies are 64-62-0 against the spread in their 126 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Braves have won 30.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (12-27).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, Atlanta has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games).
- The Braves have had an over/under set by bookmakers 127 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-63-8).
- The Braves have gone 54-73-0 ATS this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has 120 hits and an OBP of .367, both of which rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .243 batting average and a slugging percentage of .561.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.447) thanks to 48 extra-base hits. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- His batting average ranks ninth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 68th.
- Turner enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a triple, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
- Bryce Harper has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .496 this season.
- Harper heads into this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with a double, two home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.
- Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 99 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .367.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has a team-best OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.450), while pacing the Braves in hits (136, while batting .265).
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 22nd and he is 62nd in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .233. He's slugging .350 with an on-base percentage of .301.
- He is 133rd in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 147th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Michael Harris II is hitting .251 with 21 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks.
- Marcell Ozuna has 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 85 walks while batting .229.
Phillies vs Braves Head to Head
- 6/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 6/28/2025: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/29/2025: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/29/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/27/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/10/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/8/2025: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/1/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/31/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
