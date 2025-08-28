Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 28

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (76-57) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-72)

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and FDSSO

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-178) | ATL: (+150)

PHI: (-178) | ATL: (+150) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+108) | ATL: +1.5 (-130)

PHI: -1.5 (+108) | ATL: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 2-7, 6.52 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Braves) - 4-11, 5.51 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (2-7) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (4-11) will take the ball for the Braves. Nola's team is 5-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nola's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-6. The Braves have gone 13-11-0 ATS in Quantrill's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline in 22 of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 12-10 in those games.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (59.5%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

The Phillies vs Braves moneyline has Philadelphia as a -178 favorite, while Atlanta is a +150 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Braves. The Phillies are +108 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -130.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Braves contest on Aug. 28, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 65 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 31-9 when favored by -178 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 126 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 64-62-0 against the spread in their 126 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have won 30.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (12-27).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, Atlanta has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games).

The Braves have had an over/under set by bookmakers 127 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-63-8).

The Braves have gone 54-73-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 120 hits and an OBP of .367, both of which rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .243 batting average and a slugging percentage of .561.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.447) thanks to 48 extra-base hits. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average ranks ninth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Turner enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a triple, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Bryce Harper has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .496 this season.

Harper heads into this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with a double, two home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 99 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .367.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has a team-best OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.450), while pacing the Braves in hits (136, while batting .265).

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 22nd and he is 62nd in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .233. He's slugging .350 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He is 133rd in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 147th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Michael Harris II is hitting .251 with 21 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks.

Marcell Ozuna has 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 85 walks while batting .229.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

6/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/28/2025: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/29/2025: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/29/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/27/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/10/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/8/2025: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/31/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

