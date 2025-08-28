Arizona vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The Arizona Wildcats are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Arizona vs Hawaii Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Arizona: (-877) | Hawaii: (+580)

Arizona: (-877) | Hawaii: (+580) Spread: Arizona: -17.5 (-110) | Hawaii: +17.5 (-110)

Arizona: -17.5 (-110) | Hawaii: +17.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Arizona vs Hawaii Betting Trends

Arizona registered two wins against the spread last season.

Arizona didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as favorites of 17.5 points or greater last year.

There were six Arizona games (out of 11) that hit the over last year.

Against the spread, Hawaii was 6-5-0 last season.

As a 17.5-point underdog or more, Hawaii had one win ATS (1-1) last season.

Out of 11 Hawaii games last year, five went over the total.

Arizona vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (75.5%)

Arizona vs Hawaii Point Spread

Hawaii is the underdog by 17.5 points against Arizona. Hawaii is -110 to cover the spread, and Arizona is -110.

Arizona vs Hawaii Over/Under

Arizona versus Hawaii, on Aug. 30, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Arizona vs Hawaii Moneyline

The Arizona vs Hawaii moneyline has Arizona as a -877 favorite, while Hawaii is a +580 underdog.

Arizona vs. Hawaii Points Insights

The Wildcats' average implied point total last season was 3.5 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (31.5 implied points on average compared to 35 implied points in this game).

The 32.6-point average implied total last season for the Rainbow Warriors is 14.6 more points than the team's 18-point implied total in this matchup.

Arizona vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Stadium: Arizona Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Arizona vs. Hawaii analysis on FanDuel Research.