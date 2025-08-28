Arizona vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025
The Arizona Wildcats are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Arizona vs Hawaii Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Arizona: (-877) | Hawaii: (+580)
- Spread: Arizona: -17.5 (-110) | Hawaii: +17.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Arizona vs Hawaii Betting Trends
- Arizona registered two wins against the spread last season.
- Arizona didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as favorites of 17.5 points or greater last year.
- There were six Arizona games (out of 11) that hit the over last year.
- Against the spread, Hawaii was 6-5-0 last season.
- As a 17.5-point underdog or more, Hawaii had one win ATS (1-1) last season.
- Out of 11 Hawaii games last year, five went over the total.
Arizona vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wildcats win (75.5%)
Arizona vs Hawaii Point Spread
Hawaii is the underdog by 17.5 points against Arizona. Hawaii is -110 to cover the spread, and Arizona is -110.
Arizona vs Hawaii Over/Under
Arizona versus Hawaii, on Aug. 30, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Arizona vs Hawaii Moneyline
The Arizona vs Hawaii moneyline has Arizona as a -877 favorite, while Hawaii is a +580 underdog.
Arizona vs. Hawaii Points Insights
- The Wildcats' average implied point total last season was 3.5 fewer points than their implied total in Saturday's game (31.5 implied points on average compared to 35 implied points in this game).
- The 32.6-point average implied total last season for the Rainbow Warriors is 14.6 more points than the team's 18-point implied total in this matchup.
Arizona vs. Hawaii Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: TNT
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Stadium: Arizona Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Arizona vs. Hawaii analysis on FanDuel Research.