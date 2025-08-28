Michigan vs New Mexico Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Michigan Wolverines taking on the New Mexico Lobos.

Michigan vs New Mexico Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Michigan: (N/A) | New Mexico: (N/A)

Michigan: (N/A) | New Mexico: (N/A) Spread: Michigan: -34.5 (-115) | New Mexico: +34.5 (-105)

Michigan: -34.5 (-115) | New Mexico: +34.5 (-105) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Michigan vs New Mexico Betting Trends

Michigan's record against the spread last season was 6-7-0.

There were seven Michigan games (out of 13) that hit the over last season.

Against the spread, New Mexico was 7-5-0 last season.

In 12 New Mexico games last year, nine of them went over the total.

Michigan vs New Mexico Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wolverines win (95.6%)

Michigan vs New Mexico Point Spread

Michigan is favored by 34.5 points over New Mexico. Michigan is -115 to cover the spread, with New Mexico being -105.

Michigan vs New Mexico Over/Under

A total of 49.5 points has been set for the Michigan-New Mexico game on Aug. 30, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Michigan vs. New Mexico Points Insights

The Wolverines had an average implied point total of 26.9 last season, which is 15.1 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (42).

The 36.3-point average implied total last season for the Lobos is 28.3 more points than the team's 8-point implied total in this matchup.

Michigan vs. New Mexico Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Stadium: Michigan Stadium

