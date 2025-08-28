Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 28

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (72-61) vs. Miami Marlins (62-71)

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and FDSFL

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-260) | MIA: (+215)

NYM: (-260) | MIA: (+215) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-128) | MIA: +1.5 (+106)

NYM: -1.5 (-128) | MIA: +1.5 (+106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 11-6, 3.60 ERA vs Adam Mazur (Marlins) - 0-1, 6.35 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Clay Holmes (11-6, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Adam Mazur (0-1, 6.35 ERA). Holmes' team is 11-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Holmes' team is 12-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Mazur has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins failed to cover. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Mazur start this season -- they lost.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (67.7%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Marlins reveal New York as the favorite (-260) and Miami as the underdog (+215) on the road.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are -128 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +106.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Marlins game on Aug. 28, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (60.2%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 11 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -260 on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 126 opportunities.

The Mets are 61-65-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 46.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (50-57).

Miami is 2-4 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 129 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-67-0).

The Marlins have covered 58.1% of their games this season, going 75-54-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 117 hits. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .490.

He is 95th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Soto will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with seven walks and three RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .334 and a team-best slugging percentage of .456 this season. He's batting .265.

He is 59th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging in the majors.

Lindor brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two walks and an RBI.

Pete Alonso leads New York in total hits (134) this season, and 63 of those have gone for extra bases.

Alonso heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .258 with a .328 OBP and 71 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with a walk and three RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has accumulated a slugging percentage of .363, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 143rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Otto Lopez is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is currently 124th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Agustin Ramirez has 27 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks while batting .228.

Eric Wagaman is batting .232 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

4/9/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/8/2025: 10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/7/2025: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/2/2025: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/1/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 3/31/2025: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/18/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/17/2024: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/16/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/22/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

