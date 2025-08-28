Oregon State vs Cal Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Oregon State Beavers are playing the California Golden Bears.

Oregon State vs Cal Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon State: (-126) | Cal: (+105)

Oregon State: (-126) | Cal: (+105) Spread: Oregon State: -1.5 (-115) | Cal: +1.5 (-105)

Oregon State: -1.5 (-115) | Cal: +1.5 (-105) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oregon State vs Cal Betting Trends

Oregon State had four wins in 11 games against the spread last year.

Oregon State had two wins ATS (2-4) as 1.5-point or greater favorites last year.

In 11 Oregon State games last year, five hit the over.

Cal beat the spread six times in 12 games last season.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, Cal went 3-3 against the spread last year.

Last season, four of Cal's 12 games went over the point total.

Oregon State vs Cal Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Bears win (71.2%)

Oregon State vs Cal Point Spread

Cal is listed as an underdog by 1.5 points (-105 odds), and Oregon State, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Oregon State vs Cal Over/Under

Oregon State versus Cal on Aug. 30 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Oregon State vs Cal Moneyline

The Oregon State vs Cal moneyline has Oregon State as a -126 favorite, while Cal is a +105 underdog.

Oregon State vs. Cal Points Insights

The Beavers' average implied point total last season was 4.5 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (30.5 implied points on average compared to 26 implied points in this game).

The average implied point total last season for the Golden Bears (30.7) is 5.7 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (25).

Oregon State vs. Cal Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Stadium: Reser Stadium

