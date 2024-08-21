Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB action on Wednesday.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (67-58) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (73-52)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: NBCS-PH

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-112) | PHI: (-104)

ATL: (-112) | PHI: (-104) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-182) | PHI: -1.5 (+150)

ATL: +1.5 (-182) | PHI: -1.5 (+150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Braves) - 7-7, 3.62 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 11-6, 3.45 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Max Fried (7-7, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.45 ERA). Fried and his team have a record of 9-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Fried's team has a record of 12-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Phillies have gone 11-14-0 ATS in Nola's 25 starts with a set spread. The Phillies are 1-3 in Nola's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (53.8%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

The Braves vs Phillies moneyline has Atlanta as a -112 favorite, while Philadelphia is a -104 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Phillies are +150 to cover, while the Braves are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Phillies contest on August 21, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 54 wins in the 98 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won 54 of 97 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 54-69-0 in 123 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have gone 12-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Philadelphia has gone 9-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (42.9%).

The Phillies have played in 120 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-62-2).

The Phillies are 59-61-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.597) and total hits (145) this season. He has a .309 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Ozuna has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .588 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Jorge Soler is hitting .244 with 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .340.

His batting average ranks 87th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 34th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Matt Olson is batting .228 with a .419 slugging percentage and 63 RBI this year.

Orlando Arcia has been key for Atlanta with 95 hits, an OBP of .273 plus a slugging percentage of .348.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm has a team-high .478 slugging percentage. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 11th, his on-base percentage is 22nd, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Bohm heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Bryce Harper's 115 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Kyle Schwarber has racked up an on-base percentage of .375, a team-high for the Phillies.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .250 with 26 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

8/20/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/7/2024: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/6/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/5/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/31/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/30/2024: 12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2024: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/12/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/11/2023: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/9/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

