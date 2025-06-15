Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 15

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (41-29) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (38-32)

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2025

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-PH, and SNET

Phillies vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | TOR: (+152)

PHI: (-180) | TOR: (+152) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 6-2, 2.85 ERA vs José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 3.37 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (6-2) to the mound, while Jose Berrios (2-2) will take the ball for the Blue Jays. When Wheeler starts, his team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season. Wheeler's team has won 81.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-2). The Blue Jays are 7-7-0 ATS in Berrios' 14 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Berrios' starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those games.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (60.4%)

Phillies vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Phillies, Toronto is the underdog at +152, and Philadelphia is -180 playing at home.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Blue Jays. The Phillies are +114 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -137.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Blue Jays game on June 15, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 35, or 63.6%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 16 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 28 of their 67 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 32-35-0 in 67 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 45 total times this season. They've gone 23-22 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Toronto has gone 2-2 (50%).

The Blue Jays have played in 69 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-30-2).

The Blue Jays have collected a 42-27-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 62 hits and an OBP of .372, both of which are tops among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .242 batting average and a slugging percentage of .543.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .439 this season. He's batting .299.

His batting average is 16th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Nick Castellanos has collected 74 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Alec Bohm is batting .279 with a .313 OBP and 28 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-high .380 on-base percentage. He's batting .278 and slugging .421.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 36th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette is slugging .414 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 56th, his on-base percentage is 110th, and he is 99th in slugging.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays with 53 hits.

Alejandro Kirk has eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .322.

Phillies vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/14/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2025: 8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/3/2025: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/4/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/7/2024: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/16/2023: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

