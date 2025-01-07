Philadelphia Eagles Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

After a disappointing end to 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles responded in a big way this season, going 14-3 and landing the 2 seed in the NFC.

The Eagles Super Bowl odds are +650, the fifth-best odds, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +650 (5th)

+650 (5th) Odds to win the NFC: +320 (2nd)

+320 (2nd) Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +1300 (5th)

Eagles Statistical Breakdown

Schedule-adjusted stats via numberFire.

nERD: 12.17 (T-2nd)

12.17 (T-2nd) Overall Offensive Rank: 6th Rushing Offense: 4th Passing Offense: 8th

6th Overall Defensive Rank: 1st Rushing Defense: 4th Passing Defense: 1st

1st Against-the-Spread Record: 11-6

11-6 Point Differential: +160 (2nd)

Philadelphia Eagles Analysis

The Eagles were one of the NFL's top teams this season, and when you look at the rankings listed above, they're pretty dang impressive as Philly sits in the top 10 in everything -- including point differential, offense and defense.

Defensively, the Eagles rank first overall and have talent all over the place. Offensively, Philadelphia checks in sixth and has talent all over the place.

This is going to be a tough team to beat, and as the No. 2 seed, they'll be at home for at least their first two playoff games.

The Eagles' postseason starts with a difficult matchup versus the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are better than the usual 7 seed, so despite all the good things I just rattled off about the Eagles, Philly is just a 4.5-point home favorite over Green Bay.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Detroit Lions (+320)

Kansas City Chiefs (+370)

Baltimore Ravens (+550)

Buffalo Bills (+600)

Philadelphia Eagles (+650)

Minnesota Vikings (+1400)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200)

Green Bay Packers (+2200)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)

Los Angeles Rams (+3500)

Washington Commanders (+4000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+8500)

Denver Broncos (+8500)

Houston Texans (+10000)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets with your first $5+ bet -- regardless if you win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.