PGA DFS Picks for the BMW Championship: Top Studs and Value Plays on FanDuel

Building a PGA DFS lineup requires plentiful considerations: course fit, cut rules, current form, and much more.

After weighing all those factors, which golfers stand out on FanDuel this week for the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club?

Let's dig into the field, using FanDuel Sportsbook's golf betting odds as a guide for our lineups.

Top Golfers for PGA DFS at the BMW Championship

PGA DFS Studs

Scottie Scheffler ($13,100)

How good are you at golf when a T3 is somewhat disappointing?

Scottie Scheffler briefly touched the lead on Sunday in Memphis, but he never really got of out of neutral to truly threaten a win in the first playoff event. Scottie, instead, settled for a 12th straight top-eight finish and a 15th straight event with at least 2.00 strokes gained (SG) on the field per round.

The renovated Caves Valley layout is a beefy (7,542 yards) par-70 course, so I'm looking at performance on lengthy, mean courses with long approaches. Obviously, Scheffler won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, won The Memorial in Ohio, and finished T7 at the U.S. Open. No problems there.

I actually think he's stronger relative to the field at a lengthier, more difficult layout, so this week could set up well for him to cash his field-best +220 odds to win the BMW Championship.

Xander Schauffele ($11,300)

Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will get plenty of attention this week -- as they should. I don't want to rule out the first true signature moment of Xander Schauffele's season, though.

Xander quietly has 10 top-25 finishes in his last 12 starts dating back to the Valspar, which coincides with getting over a rib injury earlier this year. He's also gained strokes on approach (SG: APP) in 10 of those starts.

Even with any lingering effects earlier this summer, he's put forth a T12 at the Valspar, a T28 at the PGA, a T12 at the U.S. Open, and a T25 at The Memorial. We know length isn't a problem.

If we're looking for long approach play, Schauffele is a top-10 golfer in proximity from 150-200 yards and beyond 200 yards.

PGA DFS Mid-Range Picks

J.J. Spaun ($10,500)

If counting on your hands, you don't get to 10 fingers of players better in the world than J.J. Spaun right now.

Spaun has a win at the U.S. Open and three runner-up finishes since March 1st, including at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. Other than the potential letdown of a playoff loss and a locked-in Ryder Cup spot, he profiles well again this weekend for what Caves Valley demands. He's 65th on tour in average driving distance (305.8) and is the 12th-best golfer in the world on approach from north of 200 yards (+0.059 SG per shot).

In addition to the triumph at Oakmont, he finished T37 at the PGA despite a final-round 74. He's been in the mix in relevant starts outside of a missed cut at The Memorial right before the U.S. Open.

Amazingly enough, Spaun's run to last week's second-place effort came despite losing strokes per round with the flat stick. He's scorching from tee to green at present.

Sam Burns ($9,600)

If you can't tell by the potential U.S. Open reunion brewing thus far, I'm not expecting a winning score of -27 at the new layout.

Perhaps Sam Burns can break through this time. Burns finished T9 here in 2021 at the old layout and finished T2 in last year's BMW Championship at a similarly demanding course in Castle Pines. He's, stunningly, winless in a season of close calls that includes a T2 at the Canadian Open, a T12 at the Memorial, and a back-nine lead gone south at the U.S. Open.

Burns' game hinges on approach. He's 2nd in strokes gained: putting per round (+0.862 SG: PUTT) and 53rd in average driving distance (307.1), so it's scary hours for the field with him being positive SG: APP in five of his last seven starts.

This salary is extremely friendly when he's undoubtedly got upside to win -- just like he showed at Oakmont.

PGA DFS Value Plays

Robert MacIntyre ($8,300)

From a value perspective, Robert MacIntyre is 15th in datagolf's ranking points during the calendar year of 2025, but he's 26th in salary. I just think he's too talented to be down here.

It's been an odd past couple of weeks for Bobby Mac as he's mustered +1.25 SG: PUTT per round or better each of the last two weeks but sank due to poor performance off the tee at the Wyndham and an uncharacteristically bad week on approach (-1.22 SG: APP per round) at last week's FedEx St. Jude. Normally, the putter is the key to contention for him.

He's made four cuts at the "relevant courses" I'm looking at with these finishes: T47, T20, T36, and 2nd. Of course, the runner-up finish was at Oakmont to Spaun.

Sitting 20th in the FedEx Cup standings, MacIntyre is probably safe for the Tour Championship, but there's certainly a bit of motivation to make sure of that, as well.

Harry Hall ($7,800)

One of those on the outside looking in heading toward East Lake is Harry Hall. He barely made this weekend's event, sitting 45th in the standings.

It'd be sort of unfortunate to see him miss out on the PGA Tour's top 30 when Hall is riding a streak of 10 straight top-30 finishes, including the pair of majors he qualified for this year. The Englishman has just yet to truly pop into contention for a win.

That's sort of surprising when Hall's putter is a weapon of mass destruction. He's amassed at least +0.80 SG: PUTT per round in every start during this stretch to navigate up-and-down approach play.

This is another spot where talent outweighs course fit a little bit, but Hall's T19 at Quail Hollow and T24 at the RBC Canadian Open were good showings at long, par-70 venues.

