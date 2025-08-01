PFL World Tournament Finals Best Bets and Props: Welterweights and Featherweights

If you crave violence, artistry, and competition in its purest form, mixed martial arts might be for you.

While most know the sport through the world-famous UFC promotion, a competitor is giving the juggernaut a run for their money -- quite literally. Boasting improved fighter pay, Professional Fight League, or "PFL", brings many of the top veterans and experienced fighters to battle in a different format.

In each weight class, the regular season decides seeding for a playoff bracket as fighters will battle throughout 2025 for a $500,000 grand prize.

There are plenty of ways to get in on the action. FanDuel Sportsbook provides MMA odds including moneylines, round totals, and prop bets for each fight.

Without further delay, here are a few best bets for Friday's event, which features title fights at 145 and 170 pounds.

PFL World Championships Betting Picks for August 1, 2025

Hussein Kadimagomaev vs. Kyle Driscoll

This 145-pound and 170-pound cycle hasn't been the best for depth of PFL cards, but at least this fight has some UFC tangential data to use for information.

Kyle Driscoll got his hand raised on the Contender Series in 2020, but it was boring, so he missed out on a UFC contract. A wrestler, the American attempted 8.53 takedowns per 15 minutes, but we've seen him struggle at times at distance, including a (T)KO loss to fellow Contender Series alum (in defeat), George Hardwick, with Cage Warriors.

There in lies the issue. With roots in Dagestan, it's going to be tough to outwrestle Hussein Kadimagomaev. Last we saw Kadimagomaev, he was on the PFL Super Fights showcase spot and lost a decision to Zafar Mohsen, but it's easy to wipe that one after Mohsen failed a drug test for steroids after the bout.

Driscoll's three-inch height edge here is actually a leverage disadvantage for this projected wrestling matchup. I'll take Kadimagomaev to win on the cards and have to believe he's undervalued in some capacity here after letting the parlay peeps down as a -1205 favorite against Mohsen on the same main card as Francis Ngannou.

Jesus Pinedo vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

You just don't get disciples of Khabib Nurmagomedov at plus money often. On principle, I have to back a 23-0-1 Movlid Khaybulaev to survive and potentially defeat the onslaught of Jesus Pinedo.

Pinedo, 29, is a good case study for how important age is in MMA. He went 1-1 in UFC but has really shined with a 5-1 run, all by knockout, in PFL. He avenged his one loss to Gabriel Braga by split decision with a Round 3 KO. The Peruvian's strength of schedule isn't bad considering Braga (8-3 PFL), Adam Borics, and Brendan Loughnane have all had their moment in the sun with the organization.

Khaybulaev will be a test of endurance and true punching power, though. With the elite conditioning of Eagles MMA, there's a reason Khabib's guys don't get flattened often. Plus, the Russian has wins over multi-time UFC winners Damon Jackson and Herbert Burns, so schedule might slightly be in his favor.

I expect "Killer" to withstand an early onslaught just as a 24-year-old Braga did and, then, slowly take the fight over with his wrestling. He's gone the distance in three straight compared to Pinedo, who hasn't seen an 11th minute since April 2023.

If this fight does indeed start a fourth round, FanDuel's PFL odds might show the underdog as a live favorite.

Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley

I know who PFL wants to win this fight. We don't always get what we want, though.

Thad Jean is a 10-0 prospect on the rise, and the 27-year-old survived a bit of deeper water to take a split decision over Jason Jackson where, by my unofficial count, Jackson landed upwards of six takedowns but lost the decision based on "damage". That was not a good sign that the Haitian's takedown D is up to snuff opposite Logan Storley. I think he's knockout or bust.

Storley was plus money in the semis because he's the veggies with your steak. He's not the enticing part but gets the job done. The former D1 wrestler at Minnesota won a Bellator welterweight title with his ground game. At 32, he's close enough to his prime to not worry about fading durability. The sensational Shamil Musaev (3-0 PFL) was the only one to find his chin.

Jean was struggling late into a third round with Jackson, so a five-round duration could be a significant issue when Storley has gone a full 25 minutes twice in his career already.

There's no reason to bet Thad's moneyline here. If this is in deep water again, he's likely drowned. Jean is +350 to win by (T)KO in the first two rounds if you like him.

I, though, think the veteran employs the perfect gameplan with $500,000 on the line, and the late finish wouldn't be crazy given how poorly Thad's gas tank was holding up earlier this year.

All FanDuel customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for any PFL fight(s) taking place on August 1st! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest MMA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the lines for all upcoming fights.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.