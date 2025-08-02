Brewers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 3:13 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Brewers vs Nationals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (65-44) vs. Washington Nationals (44-65)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSWI

Brewers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-186) | WSH: (+156)

MIL: (-186) | WSH: (+156) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-120) | WSH: +1.5 (-100)

MIL: -1.5 (-120) | WSH: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Brewers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 2-0, 2.01 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 8-5, 4.69 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Woodruff (2-0) for the Brewers and Jake Irvin (8-5) for the Nationals. Woodruff and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Woodruff's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals are 13-8-0 against the spread when Irvin starts. The Nationals are 12-8 in Irvin's 20 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (61.1%)

Brewers vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Nationals, Milwaukee is the favorite at -186, and Washington is +156 playing at home.

Brewers vs Nationals Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Nationals. The Brewers are -120 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -100.

Brewers vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Nationals on Aug. 2 is 8.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 34, or 64.2%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Milwaukee this season, with a -186 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 49 of 107 chances this season.

The Brewers are 60-47-0 against the spread in their 107 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals are 38-47 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.7% of those games).

Washington has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +156 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 103 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-43-2).

The Nationals have a 53-50-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.5% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has 101 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .356. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .382.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 124th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Contreras will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .522 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Christian Yelich is hitting .255 with 12 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks, while slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average ranks 86th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 72nd.

Sal Frelick has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .292/.350/.406.

Brice Turang is batting .271 with a .339 OBP and 44 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated a slugging percentage of .478, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 35th in slugging.

James Wood has collected 106 hits with a .365 OBP while slugging .493. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .262.

His batting average ranks 72nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 24th in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks while hitting .264.

Nathaniel Lowe has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .223.

Brewers vs Nationals Head to Head

8/1/2025: 16-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

16-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/13/2025: 8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/12/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/11/2025: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/4/2024: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/2/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/14/2024: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/13/2024: 6-5 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

