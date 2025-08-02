Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Blue Jays vs Royals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (64-47) vs. Kansas City Royals (55-55)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and FDSKC

Blue Jays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-142) | KC: (+120)

TOR: (-142) | KC: (+120) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166)

TOR: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 4.89 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 5-4, 2.44 ERA

The probable starters are Max Scherzer (1-1) for the Blue Jays and Noah Cameron (5-4) for the Royals. Scherzer's team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Scherzer's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. When Cameron starts, the Royals are 9-4-0 against the spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (56.2%)

Blue Jays vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -142 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Royals Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +138 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -166.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Royals contest on Aug. 2, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Blue Jays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (55.6%) in those games.

This season Toronto has been victorious 16 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 110 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 66-44-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have a 31-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.7% of those games).

Kansas City is 13-11 (winning 54.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Royals have played in 108 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-62-2).

The Royals have put together a 56-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.9% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.398) this season, fueled by 120 hits. He has a .294 batting average and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 13th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Guerrero has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.454) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average ranks 14th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 69th, and his slugging percentage 58th.

Bichette has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Ernie Clement has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Addison Barger is batting .264 with a .318 OBP and 52 RBI for Toronto this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated 124 hits with a .498 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Royals. He's batting .288 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 18th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia has a .358 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .302 while slugging .471.

Including all qualifying players, he is seventh in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .266 with 18 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

Salvador Perez has 27 doubles, 19 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .254.

Blue Jays vs Royals Head to Head

8/1/2025: 9-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/1/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/30/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/29/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/25/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/24/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/23/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/10/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/9/2023: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

