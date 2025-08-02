Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 2
Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Houston Astros taking on the Boston Red Sox. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Blake Snell
- Records: Rays (54-57), Dodgers (64-46)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 58.02%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 41.98%
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, MARQ and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Cubs (64-45), Orioles (50-60)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -235
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 70.54%
- Orioles Win Probability: 29.46%
Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Blue Jays (64-47), Royals (55-55)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.18%
- Royals Win Probability: 43.82%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Rockies (29-80), Pirates (47-63)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -240
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 66.94%
- Rockies Win Probability: 33.06%
Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Brandon Woodruff
- Records: Nationals (44-65), Brewers (65-44)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -186
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +156
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 61.14%
- Nationals Win Probability: 38.86%
Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Phillies (62-47), Tigers (64-47)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -116
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 53.02%
- Tigers Win Probability: 46.98%
New York Yankees at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Marlins (53-55), Yankees (60-50)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -116
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 52.62%
- Yankees Win Probability: 47.38%
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Mariners (59-52), Rangers (57-54)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 56.92%
- Rangers Win Probability: 43.08%
Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Colton Gordon
- Records: Red Sox (60-51), Astros (62-48)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -132
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.74%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 46.26%
Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Guardians (55-54), Twins (51-58)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -158
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 54.47%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.53%
San Francisco Giants at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Kai-Wei Teng
- Records: Mets (62-48), Giants (55-55)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -188
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 61.03%
- Giants Win Probability: 38.97%
Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Bristol Motor Speedway
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Reds (58-53), Braves (46-63)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -118
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 52.44%
- Braves Win Probability: 47.56%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Athletics (49-63), Diamondbacks (51-59)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -120
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 53.22%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.78%
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Angels (53-57), White Sox (41-69)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -152
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 57.90%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.10%
St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Padres (61-49), Cardinals (55-56)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -144
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.17%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.83%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.