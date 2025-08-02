Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 2

Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Houston Astros taking on the Boston Red Sox. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and SportsNet LA

FDSSUN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Blake Snell

Drew Rasmussen vs. Blake Snell Records: Rays (54-57), Dodgers (64-46)

Rays (54-57), Dodgers (64-46) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Rays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.02%

58.02% Dodgers Win Probability: 41.98%

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, MARQ and MASN2

Fox Sports 1, MARQ and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Matthew Boyd vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Cubs (64-45), Orioles (50-60)

Cubs (64-45), Orioles (50-60) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 70.54%

70.54% Orioles Win Probability: 29.46%

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and FDSKC

SNET and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Noah Cameron

Max Scherzer vs. Noah Cameron Records: Blue Jays (64-47), Royals (55-55)

Blue Jays (64-47), Royals (55-55) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.18%

56.18% Royals Win Probability: 43.82%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet PT

COLR and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber vs. Paul Skenes

Austin Gomber vs. Paul Skenes Records: Rockies (29-80), Pirates (47-63)

Rockies (29-80), Pirates (47-63) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 66.94%

66.94% Rockies Win Probability: 33.06%

Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSWI

MASN and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Brandon Woodruff

Jake Irvin vs. Brandon Woodruff Records: Nationals (44-65), Brewers (65-44)

Nationals (44-65), Brewers (65-44) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -186

-186 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +156

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 61.14%

61.14% Nationals Win Probability: 38.86%

Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSDET

NBCS-PH and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Tarik Skubal

Zack Wheeler vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Phillies (62-47), Tigers (64-47)

Phillies (62-47), Tigers (64-47) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 53.02%

53.02% Tigers Win Probability: 46.98%

New York Yankees at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and YES

FDSFL and YES Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Cam Schlittler

Eury Pérez vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Marlins (53-55), Yankees (60-50)

Marlins (53-55), Yankees (60-50) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Yankees Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 52.62%

52.62% Yankees Win Probability: 47.38%

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and RSN

ROOT Sports NW and RSN Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Merrill Kelly

Luis Castillo vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Mariners (59-52), Rangers (57-54)

Mariners (59-52), Rangers (57-54) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 56.92%

56.92% Rangers Win Probability: 43.08%

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SCHN

NESN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Colton Gordon

Walker Buehler vs. Colton Gordon Records: Red Sox (60-51), Astros (62-48)

Red Sox (60-51), Astros (62-48) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Astros Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.74%

53.74% Red Sox Win Probability: 46.26%

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT

CLEG and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Bailey Ober

Tanner Bibee vs. Bailey Ober Records: Guardians (55-54), Twins (51-58)

Guardians (55-54), Twins (51-58) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Twins Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 54.47%

54.47% Guardians Win Probability: 45.53%

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-BA

SNY and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Kai-Wei Teng

Kodai Senga vs. Kai-Wei Teng Records: Mets (62-48), Giants (55-55)

Mets (62-48), Giants (55-55) Mets Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Giants Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 61.03%

61.03% Giants Win Probability: 38.97%

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Spencer Strider

Chase Burns vs. Spencer Strider Records: Reds (58-53), Braves (46-63)

Reds (58-53), Braves (46-63) Braves Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Reds Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 52.44%

52.44% Braves Win Probability: 47.56%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ARID

NBCS-CA and ARID Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Zac Gallen

J.T. Ginn vs. Zac Gallen Records: Athletics (49-63), Diamondbacks (51-59)

Athletics (49-63), Diamondbacks (51-59) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 53.22%

53.22% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.78%

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:07 p.m. ET

10:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and CHSN

FDSW and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Aaron Civale

Kyle Hendricks vs. Aaron Civale Records: Angels (53-57), White Sox (41-69)

Angels (53-57), White Sox (41-69) Angels Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 57.90%

57.90% White Sox Win Probability: 42.10%

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSMW

SDPA and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Michael McGreevy

Randy Vasquez vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Padres (61-49), Cardinals (55-56)

Padres (61-49), Cardinals (55-56) Padres Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.17%

50.17% Padres Win Probability: 49.83%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.